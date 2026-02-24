Why Indiana Sports Corp. Wants to Bring the NFL Draft to Indianapolis

Listen Live
Why Indiana Sports Corp. Wants to Bring the NFL Draft to Indy

Published on February 24, 2026

Source: Don Juan Moore / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana Sports Corp says it’s doing all it can to try and get the NFL Draft in Indianapolis.

“It would be perfect in Indianapolis. We’re working hard to get invited to bid on the Draft. We have our sights set on 2030,” said Indiana Sports Corp President Patrick Talty in an interview with Inside Indiana Business.

Talty says they are going to take advantage of the opportunity that presents itself at the upcoming NFL Combine.

“While they have executives here for the Combine, we’re going to show them that Indy is investing in itself,” said Talty.

Talty says it will showcase Indiana and how well Indiana functions.

“We think this the type of event that changes people’s perception. It’s also one of those events that will have people go, ‘Hey. I think I want to come back to Indiana or maybe move or start a business in Indiana,” said Talty.

The NFL Draft for 2026 will happen April 23-25 at Point State Park Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. The 2027 Draft will happen at the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

The NFL Combine is going on now through March 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

