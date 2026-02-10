Listen Live
Joe Hogsett Is Creating A Lot Of Debt And Grief In Indianapolis

If you think people are going to trust Indianapolis after this, you're nuts

Published on February 10, 2026

  • Hogsett accused of trying to cut out major developer Surack from stadium project
  • Surack claims Hogsett is a 'liar' about stadium plans, says he's 'never created anything' but 'debt and grief'
  • Dispute centers on Diamond Chain site, with Hogsett pushing different vision than Surack's team
Joe Hogsett
Joe Hogsett Is Creating A Lot Of Debt And Grief In Indianapolis

In the world of sports and development, few stories are as intriguing as the one unfolding in Indianapolis. At the center of it all is a dispute over a helipad, a stadium, and a Major League Soccer team. Tony Katz discussed the complex web of interests and alliances that have led to this standoff.

Joe Hogsett, the mayor of Indianapolis, has been at the forefront of the controversy. He’s been accused of trying to cut out a major developer, Chuck Surack, from the project, and Surack is fighting back. “I’m calling him a liar,” Surack says, referring to Hogsett’s claims about the stadium.

“This was some people in Indianapolis said, wait, wait, wait, we’ve got more money, we could do this. We don’t need him, He’s done all the hard work. We’ll take it from here.”

The dispute centers around the Diamond Chain site, a prime location for a new stadium. Surack’s company, Sweetwater, has been instrumental in developing the site, and he’s made significant investments in the project. Hogsett’s administration, however, has been pushing for a different vision, one that doesn’t involve Surack’s involvement. “You know you’re not going to get it done,” Surack says, addressing Hogsett’s claims about the stadium. “You know that it’s not happening, So what are we doing here?”

At the heart of the issue is a question of trust and credibility. Hogsett’s administration has been accused of making promises they can’t keep, and Surack’s team has been left feeling betrayed. “He’s never created anything in Indianapolis except a lot of debt and a lot of grief,” Surack says about Hogsett. “Oh, in an attack on Carl Brizzi, rest his soul? What else is Joe Hogsett ever done?”

As the standoff continues, one thing is clear: the fate of the stadium and the helipad hangs in the balance. Will Hogsett’s administration prevail, or will Surack’s team find a way to push forward with their vision? One thing is certain: this is a story that will continue to unfold in the coming weeks and months.

This is a continuing saga that Tony will continue to follow.

Listen to the “Joe Hogsett Is Creating A Lot Of Debt And Grief In Indianapolis” discussion in full here:     

