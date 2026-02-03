Indiana Schools Should Be Better Than This

Source: MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images / Getty

Tony Katz, a well-known voice in Indiana’s conservative radio scene, shares his thoughts on the state of education in the Hoosier state. Tony’s passion and conviction shine through as he tackles the tough topics and challenges facing our schools.

Tony’s concern is clear: the recent student walkouts in Indiana have left him frustrated and worried about the direction of our education system. “We have a real problem with education in the state of Indiana,” he says. “Walking out of school is a serious issue. It means that the teachers are not in charge. It means that the administration is not in charge. The students are in charge.” Tony believes that this shift in power dynamics is a symptom of a larger problem: a lack of accountability and a failure to prioritize education.

Tony’s frustration extends to the teachers and administrators who, in his opinion, are failing to take a stand against the student-led protests. “When you coddle, when you placate, when you’re afraid of them, or worse, when you’re so ideologically aligned with children, you’re willing to push this wrong message because, after all, you don’t care what happens in the schools.” He argues that schools should be places of learning, not platforms for ideological indoctrination.

Tony also criticizes the General Assembly for its inaction on this issue. “I blame the teachers, I blame the administration, and I hear nothing from the General Assembly. Why aren’t you bothered by this? You allowed you watched?” He questions the priorities of our elected officials and the educators who are supposed to be leading our children.

Throughout the conversation, Tony emphasizes the importance of accountability and the need for educators to take a firmer stance against student-led protests. “The students should be in the classroom, and the teachers don’t care about that, and the administration doesn’t care about that. Why do I have to care about them? I don’t want to be told I have to pay teachers more for this. No, I’d rather pay them less.” His words are a call to action, urging educators and policymakers to prioritize the education of our children.

If you’re concerned about the state of education in Indiana, this episode is a must-listen. Tony’s passion and conviction are contagious, and his insights are a wake-up call for anyone who cares about the future of our schools. Listen to the full episode to hear Tony’s thoughts on the challenges facing Indiana’s education system and what we can do to address them.

Listen to the “Indiana Schools Should Be Better Than This” discussion in full here: