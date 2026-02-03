Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Indiana Schools Should Be Better Than This

Schools should be places of learning, not platforms for ideological indoctrination

Published on February 3, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Student walkouts signal a lack of authority in schools, undermining education.
  • Educators who coddle or align with students' ideology are failing their responsibilities.
  • Lawmakers must be held accountable for inaction on addressing these education issues.
Students demonstrate against ICE actions
Source: MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images / Getty

Tony Katz, a well-known voice in Indiana’s conservative radio scene, shares his thoughts on the state of education in the Hoosier state. Tony’s passion and conviction shine through as he tackles the tough topics and challenges facing our schools.

Tony’s concern is clear: the recent student walkouts in Indiana have left him frustrated and worried about the direction of our education system. “We have a real problem with education in the state of Indiana,” he says. “Walking out of school is a serious issue. It means that the teachers are not in charge. It means that the administration is not in charge. The students are in charge.” Tony believes that this shift in power dynamics is a symptom of a larger problem: a lack of accountability and a failure to prioritize education.

Tony’s frustration extends to the teachers and administrators who, in his opinion, are failing to take a stand against the student-led protests. “When you coddle, when you placate, when you’re afraid of them, or worse, when you’re so ideologically aligned with children, you’re willing to push this wrong message because, after all, you don’t care what happens in the schools.” He argues that schools should be places of learning, not platforms for ideological indoctrination.

Tony also criticizes the General Assembly for its inaction on this issue. “I blame the teachers, I blame the administration, and I hear nothing from the General Assembly. Why aren’t you bothered by this? You allowed you watched?” He questions the priorities of our elected officials and the educators who are supposed to be leading our children.

Throughout the conversation, Tony emphasizes the importance of accountability and the need for educators to take a firmer stance against student-led protests. “The students should be in the classroom, and the teachers don’t care about that, and the administration doesn’t care about that. Why do I have to care about them? I don’t want to be told I have to pay teachers more for this. No, I’d rather pay them less.” His words are a call to action, urging educators and policymakers to prioritize the education of our children.

If you’re concerned about the state of education in Indiana, this episode is a must-listen. Tony’s passion and conviction are contagious, and his insights are a wake-up call for anyone who cares about the future of our schools. Listen to the full episode to hear Tony’s thoughts on the challenges facing Indiana’s education system and what we can do to address them.

Listen to the “Indiana Schools Should Be Better Than This” discussion in full here:     

  Today’s Popcorn Moment:  Don Lemon goes on Kimmel

Today on the Marketplace:  Koken Presidential Vintage Barber Chair

What’s that TV Theme Song?    Monday Night Football

Chat Room gets

Monday Night Football – Wikipedia

Listen to the Show in Full here:    

Watch the show here:    

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!   

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM    

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST     

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts     

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify     

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio     

Related Tags

Indiana Indiana Department of Education Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Hammer and sickle on a red background . Concept of communism, political symbolism, history, propaganda, and revolutionary movements.
4 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Carmel and Noblesville Schools Go Left

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Body of Hailey Buzbee Found in Perry County, Ohio

Bigfoot might be here
Lifestyle  |  Staff

Former Marine Describes Bigfoot Encounter on Restricted US Base

4/26/2006 Photo by Krissy Krummenacker 200600900 Former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz during a press conference before the Caron Foundation award dinner Wednesday, April 26, 2006, at the Sheraton in Wyomissing.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Notre Dame Football Legend Lou Holtz Enters Hospice Care

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Fishers Father: Missing Daughter “Assisted” by Outside Influence

Jim Banks at a congressional hearing
Local  |  John Herrick

Jim Banks: “Alex Pretti Was No Hero”

Trump at the RNC in Milwaukee.
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Turning Point Announces Halftime Show Line-Up

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-28-26

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-29-26

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
16 Items
Politics  |  Editorial Staff

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized  |  Nick Cottongim

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Questions Rise Over Braun’s Role in Mid-States Corridor Project

Punxsutawney Phil Looks For His Shadow On Groundhog's Day
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

Groundhog Day 2026: Punxsutawney Phil Predicts 6 More Weeks of Winter!

Kegan Kline mugshot
Local News  |  Donnie Burgess

News Media Cameras Not Allowed in Courtroom for Kline’s Sentencing

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close