Notre Dame Football Legend Lou Holtz Enters Hospice Care

Former Notre Dame national champion football coach Lou Holtz has reportedly entered hospice care, according to his family.

Published on January 31, 2026

4/26/2006 Photo by Krissy Krummenacker 200600900 Former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz during a press conference before the Caron Foundation award dinner Wednesday, April 26, 2006, at the Sheraton in Wyomissing.
Source: MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images / Getty

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Legendary Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz has entered hospice care.

Holtz’s son, Skip, confirmed the news this week. The Hall of Fame coach is 89 years old.

Holtz was head coach for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from 1986 to 1996. He helped lead the Irish to a perfect 12-0 season in 1988 with a National Championship.

Holtz, who also coached at Arkansas and South Carolina, spent 33 years on the sidelines coaching college football from 1969 to 2004. He finished with a 249-132-7 record, winning 12 bowl games during his career.

In 2020, Holtz was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Trump.

