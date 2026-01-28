Closings and Delays 1-28-26
- A Children’s Habitat Opening 2 Hrs late – No AM Toddler Program
- ABC Stewart Montessori School Closed
- ACE Prep Academy Charter School Closed
- Alexandria Community School Corporation E-Learning
- All God’s Children Preschool Closed
- Anderson Christian School E-Learning
- Anderson Community School Corporation E-Learning
- Anderson Preparatory Academy E-Learning
- Andrew J Brown Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
- Area 30 Career Center-Greencastle Closed
- ArtMix Closed Wednesday
- Attica Consolidated School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
- Avon Community School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
- Avon United Methodist Church Play-N-Share Opening 2 Hrs late
- Avondale Meadows Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
- Avondale Meadows Middle School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp E-Learning
- Beech Grove City Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Believe Circle City HS Virtual Learning – Synchronous
- Birthright of Cicero Inc. Closed
- Bishop Chatard High School Opening 1 Hr late
- Blackford County Schools E-Learning
- Bloomfield School District Synchronous eLearning
- Blue River Valley School Corp E-Learning
- Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Brown County School Corporation Closed
- Brownsburg Community School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
- Brownstown Central Community Schools Synchronous E-Learning
- Burge Terrace Christian School Closed
- Burris Lab School-Muncie Remote Learning Wednesday
- Cardinal Ritter High School Opening 2 Hrs late no early dismissal
- Carmel Clay Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Carmel Montessori School Opening 1 Hr late
- Carroll Consolidated School Corporation Virtual Learning
- Caston School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
- Catalyst Church All Wed. PM Programming is Cancelled
- Cathedral High School Opening 2 Hrs late Wed
- Center Grove Comm School Corp Closed
- Centerville-Abington Community Schools Closed
- Central Catholic School-Indianapolis Open 2 Hrs late – No AM care. Doors open 9a
- Central Christian Academy E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
- Central Nine Career Center Opening 2 Hrs late – No AM Session
- Charles A Beard School Corporation Closed
- Children of Hope Preschool Opening 2 Hrs late
- Christel House Academy E-Learning
- Christel House DORS E-Learning
- Circle City Prep Closed
- Clark-Pleasant Community School Corp Synchronous Learning
- Clinton Central School Corporation Closed
- Clinton Prairie School Corporation Live Remote Teaching
- Cloverdale Community Schools Closed
- Coatesville Christian Preschool Closed
- Community Montessori School of Fishers Opening 2 Hrs late
- Cornerstone Lutheran at Eagle Creek Opening at 9:30 am
- Cornerstone Lutheran Preschool-Carmel Opening 1 Hr late
- Covenant Christian High School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Covington Community School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
- Cowan Community School Corporation Closed
- Crawfordsville Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late – If schools close, notified by 7a
- Cross Street Christian School Closed
- Crossing School-Anderson Opening 2 Hrs late
- Crossing School-Gaylor/Noblesville Opening 2 Hrs late
- Crossing School-Lafayette Opening 2 Hrs late
- Daleville Community Schools E-Learning
- Damar Charter Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
- Danville Community School Corporation E-Learning
- Decatur County Community Schools Activities Canceled
- Delaware Community School Corporation Closed
- Delphi Community School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
- Dynamic Minds Academy Opening 1 Hr late
- Eastbrook Community School Corp E-Learning
- Eastern Hancock Co Schools Closed
- Eastern Howard School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
- Edinburgh Community School Corp E-Learning
- Edison School of the Arts E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
- Education Depot East and West Opening 2 Hrs late
- Elwood Community School Corporation E-Learning
- Eminence Comm School Corp E-Learning
- Emma Donnan Elementary & Middle School E-Learning
- Enlace Academy Closed
- Fayette County School Corp Closed
- Flat Rock-Hawcreek School Corp E-Learning
- Fortune Academy Opening 2 Hrs late – Wednesday
- Frankfort Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Franklin Active Adult Center Closed Wednesday
- Franklin Community School Corp Virtual Learning
- Franklin Township MSD Opening 2 Hrs late
- Frankton-Lapel Community Schools Closed
- Frontier School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
- Girls in STEM Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
- Global Prep Academy at Riverside 44 Opening 2 Hrs late
- Greencastle Comm School Corp Closed
- Greenfield Central Comm Schools E-Learning
- Greensburg Community Schools E-Learning
- Greentown Public Library Opening 2 Hrs late
- Greenwood Christian Academy Closed
- Greenwood Christian School Closed
- Greenwood Christian School & Child Care Opening 2 Hrs late
- Greenwood Community School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
- GVPLA-Phalen Remote Learning
- Hamilton County Head Start Staff to report at 9:30AM – Children to report at 11:00AM
- Hamilton Heights School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
- Hamilton SE Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Hendricks County Senior Services Opening 1 Hr late – No Lunch Service
- Heritage Christian School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Heritage Hall Christian School Closed Wednesday – Daycare Open
- Heritage Place of Indianapolis Inc. Activities Canceled
- Herron High School E-Learning
- Herron Preparatory Academy E-Learning
- Herron-Riverside High School E-Learning
- Holy Angels Catholic School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Holy Name Catholic School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Holy Spirit School 10th St Opening 2 Hrs late
- Hope Academy Opening 1 Hr late
- ICAP Head Start-Hancock County Closed
- ICAP Head Start-Henry County Closed
- ICAP Head Start-Rush County Closed
- Independence Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
- Indiana Christian Academy E-Learning
- Indiana Math & Science Academy-West E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
- Indiana Math & Science Academy North E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
- Indianapolis Metropolitan High School Opening 2 Hrs late Wednesday
- Indianapolis Public Schools Opening 2 hours late
- Indianapolis Zoo-White River Gardens Closed Wednesday
- Inspire Academy E-Learning
- International School of Indiana Opening 2 Hrs late
- Irvington Community School E-Learning. No On-Site Programs – Wednesday
- J. Everett Light Career Center 24 Opening 2 Hrs late
- Jay School Corp Closed
- Jennings County Schools Trad. Snow Day (no virtual) – Make up 2/16
- Johnson Memorial Hosp-Cardiac Rehab Closed Wednesday
- JRPLA-Phalen Remote Learning Wed
- KIPP Indy Public Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Kokomo School Corporation Closed
- Lafayette School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
- Lakeview Christian School-Grant Co E-Learning
- Lakeview Church Opening 2 Hrs late – LCP will open at 8:30a
- Lawrence Co Independent Schools E-Learning – Synchronous
- Lawrence Township MSD Opening 2 Hrs late
- Lebanon Community School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
- Lebanon Presbyterian Preschool Ministry Opening 2 Hrs late
- Lewis Cass Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Liberty Grove Schools No Classes or Activities Wed
- Liberty Kids Preschool & Kindergarten Opening at 8:00 AM
- Liberty Perry Comm Schools Closed
- Linwood Christian Church-Indpls Activities Canceled
- Little Learners Early Childhood Center Opening 10:00am
- Logansport Comm School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
- Lumen Christi Catholic School Opening 2 Hrs late – 9a homeroom start
- Lutheran High School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Maconaquah School Corp. Open 2 Hr late, no AM preschool – Daycare normal schedule
- Madison-Grant United School Corp E-Learning
- Marion Community Schools E-Learning
- Marion County Head Start Staff to report at 9:30AM – Children to report at 11:00AM
- Martinsville Schools MSD Virtual Learning
- Matchbook Learning No Classes or Activities
- Mays Community Academy Closed
- McCordsville United Methodist Church Food Pantry Closed Wed
- Midwest Academy of Carmel Opening 2 Hrs late
- Mill Creek Community School Corp. E-Learning
- Mitchell Community Public Library Opening at 12:00 PM
- Monroe Central School Corp. Closed
- Monroe Co Community Schools Jan. 28 E-Learning
- Monroe-Gregg School District E-Learning
- Mooresville Christian Academy Closed
- Mooresville Consolidated Schools E-Learning
- MSD of Decatur Township Opening 2 Hrs late
- MSD of Wabash County Opening 2 Hrs late
- MSD of Warren County Opening 2 Hrs late
- Mt. Vernon Comm School Corp (Hancock)Virtual Learning
- Muncie Community Schools Closed
- Nazarene Missionary Baptist Food Pantry Closed
- Nettle Creek School Corp. Virtual Learning – Wednesday
- New Castle Comm. School Corp.Virtual Learning
- New Palestine Comm. Schools Virtual Learning
- Nineveh Hensley Jackson Schools E-Learning
- Noblesville Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- North Central Parke Schools Synchronous Learning
- North Miami Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- North Montgomery Comm. School Corp. E-Learning
- North Putnam Community Schools Synchronous Learning
- North West Hendricks School Corp E-Learning
- North White School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
- Oak Hill United School Corp E-Learning
- Opportunity Day Preschool Opening 1 Hr late doors at 9:58 am
- Orchard School No AM Services – 10:00am Start
- Our Lady of Greenwood School Opening 2 Hrs late – Morning Care starts 8:30A
- Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School Opening 2 Hr late – no before school care
- Paramount Brookside Opening 2 Hrs late
- Paramount Cottage Home Opening 2 Hrs late
- Paramount Englewood Open 2 Hrs late – No before care available
- Pendleton Christian Church Preschool Closed
- Perry Township MSD Open 2 Hrs late – No AM preschool . No early dismissal
- Peru Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Phalen Leadership Academy @ 93Remote Learning Wed
- Phalen Leadership Academy @ IPS 103 Remote Learning
- Pike Township MSD Opening 2 Hrs late
- Pioneer Regional School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
- Plainfield Christian Church Preschool Closed
- Plainfield Community School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
- PrimeLife Enrichment Opening 2 Hrs late
- Prince of Peace Lutheran School Closed Wednesday
- Promise Land Day Care-Anderson Opening 2 1/2 Hrs late
- Purdue Polytechnic High School Synchronous Learning Wed
- Putnam Co Head Start Closed
- Randolph Central School Corp. E-Learning
- Randolph Eastern School Corp Closed
- Randolph Southern School Corp Virtual Learning
- Richland-Bean Blossom Comm. School Corp.Closed – No School
- Richmond Community Schools E-Learning
- Rise Learning Center Opening 2 Hrs late – No early release
- Rising Star Childcare Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
- Roncalli High School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Rooted School Indianapolis Opening 2 Hrs late
- Rossville Cons. School District Virtual Learning
- Rush Co Senior Citizens Ctr Activities Canceled
- Rush County Schools E-Learning
- Saint Anthony Catholic School Opening 2 Hrs late – No Before Care
- Scecina Memorial High School Opening 2 Hrs late
- SENSE Charter School Corporation E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
- Seven Oaks Classical School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Seymour Community Schools E-Learning
- Shelby Eastern Schools E-Learning
- Shelbyville Central Schools E-Learning
- Shenandoah School Corporation Virtual Learning
- Shepherd Community Center Closed
- Shepherd’s Center of Hamilton County Closed – No Together Today
- Sheridan Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Small Small World Daycare Opening 1 Hr late
- South Madison Community School Corp. E-Learning
- South Montgomery Comm. School Corp. E-Learning
- South Putnam Comm. Schools E-Learning
- South Ripley Comm. School Corp. E-Learning
- Southeast Fountain School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
- Southwestern Con. Schools of Shelby Co. Closed
- Speedway Public Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Spencer-Owen Community Schools Closed
- Springville Community Academy- Little Hornets Preschool Closed
- St Christopher School Opening 2 Hrs late
- St Joan of Arc Indpls Opening 2 Hrs late
- St Jude Catholic School Opening 2 Hrs late
- St Louis de Montfort School Opening 2 Hrs late
- St Luke School Opening 2 Hrs late
- St Malachy School Opening 2 Hrs late
- St Maria Goretti Parish Catholic School Opening 2 Hrs late
- St Marys School-Greensburg E-Learning
- St Michael Catholic Sch-Greenfield Closed
- St Michael-St Gabriel Archangels Opening 2 Hrs late – No early release
- St Monica Catholic School Opening 2 Hrs late
- St Peter’s Lutheran School E-Learning
- St Philip Neri Catholic School Opening 2 Hrs late
- St Pius X Catholic School Opening 1 Hr late
- St Simon the Apostle School Opening 2 Hrs late
- St Susanna School Opening 2 Hrs late
- St Therese Little Flower School Opening 2 Hrs late
- St Vincent DePaul Food Pantry Closed; No home delivery this week
- St Paul Catholic School-Marion Opening 2 Hrs late
- Sts Joan of Arc & Patrick School-KokomoPS-5, E-Learning. MS Virtual
- Suburban Christian School Opening 2 Hrs late – No early release.
- Sycamore School Opening at 10:00 AM
- Tabernacle Christian School-Martinsville Opening 2 Hrs late
- Taylor Community School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
- The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site Closed
- The Excel Center – Anderson E-Learning – Wednesday
- The Excel Center – Shelbyville E-Learning – Building Open
- The Excel Center Indy-SE Opening 2 Hrs late
- The Excel Center Muncie Opening 1 Hr late
- The Excel Center-Bartholomew Co E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
- The Excel Center-Decatur Opening 2 Hrs late
- The Excel Center-Grant Co E-Learning
- The Excel Center-Kokomo E-Learning – Wednesday
- The Excel Center-Lafayette Opening 2 Hrs late
- The Excel Center-Meadows Opening 2 Hrs late
- The Excel Center-Michigan St Opening 2 Hrs late
- The Excel Center-Noblesville Opening 2 Hrs late
- The Excel Center-Richmond E-Learning
- The Excel Center-Shadeland Opening 2 Hrs late
- The Excel Center-University Heights Opening 2 Hrs late
- The Excel Center-West Opening 2 Hrs late
- The Match HS & Career Ctr E-Learning
- The Nature School of Central Indiana E-Learning; No Preschool
- Oaks Academy Closed
- The Path School Closed
- The Social of Greenwood Closed Wednesday
- Thomas Gregg Neighborhood School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Thrive Preschool Opening 1 1/2 Hrs late
- Tindley Accelerated Schools E-Learning
- Tippecanoe School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
- Tipton Community School Corp. Closed
- Tipton County Public Library Opening 1 Hr late at 10:30a
- Train Up a Child Daycare Closed
- Tri Central Community Schools E-Learning
- Trinity Christian School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Trinity Lutheran School Opening 2 Hrs late – Children’s Cares opens at 9am
- Triton Central Schools E-Learning
- Turning Point Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Tyson Foods Mexican Original Closed – 1st shift production Canceled
- University United Methodist Church Activities Canceled thru Wed
- Venture Christian Preschool Opening 1 Hr late
- Vet Tech Institute of Indiana Closed Wednesday
- Victory College Prep Closed
- Village Roots Collective Closed Wednesday
- Vision Academy @ Riverside Opening 2 Hrs late
- Warren Township MSD Opening 2 Hrs late
- Washington Township MSD Opening 2 Hrs late
- Wayne Township Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Wes-Del Community Schools E-Learning
- West Lafayette Comm Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Western Boone Co Community School Corp E-Learning
- Western School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
- Western Wayne Schools Virtual Learning – Wednesday
- Westfield Washington Schools Delayed 2 Hour Delay
- Whiteland Church of Christ No PM Services
- Yorktown Community Schools Synchronous Learning
- Zionsville Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
More from WIBC 93.1 FM