Closings and Delays 1-28-26

Published on January 28, 2026

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Source: WIBC
  • A Children’s Habitat Opening 2 Hrs late – No AM Toddler Program
  • ABC Stewart Montessori School Closed
  • ACE Prep Academy Charter School Closed
  • Alexandria Community School Corporation E-Learning
  • All God’s Children Preschool Closed
  • Anderson Christian School E-Learning
  • Anderson Community School Corporation E-Learning
  • Anderson Preparatory Academy E-Learning
  • Andrew J Brown Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Area 30 Career Center-Greencastle Closed
  • ArtMix Closed Wednesday
  • Attica Consolidated School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Avon Community School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Avon United Methodist Church Play-N-Share Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Avondale Meadows Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Avondale Meadows Middle School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp E-Learning
  • Beech Grove City Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Believe Circle City HS Virtual Learning – Synchronous
  • Birthright of Cicero Inc. Closed
  • Bishop Chatard High School Opening 1 Hr late
  • Blackford County Schools E-Learning
  • Bloomfield School District Synchronous eLearning
  • Blue River Valley School Corp E-Learning
  • Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Brown County School Corporation Closed
  • Brownsburg Community School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Brownstown Central Community Schools Synchronous E-Learning
  • Burge Terrace Christian School Closed
  • Burris Lab School-Muncie Remote Learning Wednesday
  • Cardinal Ritter High School Opening 2 Hrs late no early dismissal
  • Carmel Clay Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Carmel Montessori School Opening 1 Hr late
  • Carroll Consolidated School Corporation Virtual Learning
  • Caston School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Catalyst Church All Wed. PM Programming is Cancelled
  • Cathedral High School Opening 2 Hrs late Wed
  • Center Grove Comm School Corp Closed
  • Centerville-Abington Community Schools Closed
  • Central Catholic School-Indianapolis Open 2 Hrs late – No AM care. Doors open 9a
  • Central Christian Academy E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
  • Central Nine Career Center Opening 2 Hrs late – No AM Session
  • Charles A Beard School Corporation Closed
  • Children of Hope Preschool Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Christel House Academy E-Learning
  • Christel House DORS E-Learning
  • Circle City Prep Closed
  • Clark-Pleasant Community School Corp Synchronous Learning
  • Clinton Central School Corporation Closed
  • Clinton Prairie School Corporation Live Remote Teaching
  • Cloverdale Community Schools Closed
  • Coatesville Christian Preschool Closed
  • Community Montessori School of Fishers Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Cornerstone Lutheran at Eagle Creek Opening at 9:30 am
  • Cornerstone Lutheran Preschool-Carmel Opening 1 Hr late
  • Covenant Christian High School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Covington Community School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Cowan Community School Corporation Closed
  • Crawfordsville Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late – If schools close, notified by 7a
  • Cross Street Christian School Closed
  • Crossing School-Anderson Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Crossing School-Gaylor/Noblesville Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Crossing School-Lafayette Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Daleville Community Schools E-Learning
  • Damar Charter Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Danville Community School Corporation E-Learning
  • Decatur County Community Schools Activities Canceled
  • Delaware Community School Corporation Closed
  • Delphi Community School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Dynamic Minds Academy Opening 1 Hr late
  • Eastbrook Community School Corp E-Learning
  • Eastern Hancock Co Schools Closed
  • Eastern Howard School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Edinburgh Community School Corp E-Learning
  • Edison School of the Arts E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
  • Education Depot East and West Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Elwood Community School Corporation E-Learning
  • Eminence Comm School Corp E-Learning
  • Emma Donnan Elementary & Middle School E-Learning
  • Enlace Academy Closed
  • Fayette County School Corp Closed
  • Flat Rock-Hawcreek School Corp E-Learning
  • Fortune Academy Opening 2 Hrs late – Wednesday
  • Frankfort Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Franklin Active Adult Center Closed Wednesday
  • Franklin Community School Corp Virtual Learning
  • Franklin Township MSD Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Frankton-Lapel Community Schools Closed
  • Frontier School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Girls in STEM Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Global Prep Academy at Riverside 44 Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Greencastle Comm School Corp Closed
  • Greenfield Central Comm Schools E-Learning
  • Greensburg Community Schools E-Learning
  • Greentown Public Library Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Greenwood Christian Academy Closed
  • Greenwood Christian School Closed
  • Greenwood Christian School & Child Care Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Greenwood Community School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
  • GVPLA-Phalen Remote Learning
  • Hamilton County Head Start Staff to report at 9:30AM – Children to report at 11:00AM
  • Hamilton Heights School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Hamilton SE Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Hendricks County Senior Services Opening 1 Hr late – No Lunch Service
  • Heritage Christian School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Heritage Hall Christian School Closed Wednesday – Daycare Open
  • Heritage Place of Indianapolis Inc. Activities Canceled
  • Herron High School E-Learning
  • Herron Preparatory Academy E-Learning
  • Herron-Riverside High School E-Learning
  • Holy Angels Catholic School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Holy Name Catholic School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Holy Spirit School 10th St Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Hope Academy Opening 1 Hr late
  • ICAP Head Start-Hancock County Closed
  • ICAP Head Start-Henry County Closed
  • ICAP Head Start-Rush County Closed
  • Independence Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Indiana Christian Academy E-Learning
  • Indiana Math & Science Academy-West E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
  • Indiana Math & Science Academy North E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
  • Indianapolis Metropolitan High School Opening 2 Hrs late Wednesday
  • Indianapolis Public Schools Opening 2 hours late
  • Indianapolis Zoo-White River Gardens Closed Wednesday
  • Inspire Academy E-Learning
  • International School of Indiana Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Irvington Community School E-Learning. No On-Site Programs – Wednesday
  • J. Everett Light Career Center 24 Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Jay School Corp Closed
  • Jennings County Schools Trad. Snow Day (no virtual) – Make up 2/16
  • Johnson Memorial Hosp-Cardiac Rehab Closed Wednesday
  • JRPLA-Phalen Remote Learning Wed
  • KIPP Indy Public Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Kokomo School Corporation Closed
  • Lafayette School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Lakeview Christian School-Grant Co E-Learning
  • Lakeview Church Opening 2 Hrs late – LCP will open at 8:30a
  • Lawrence Co Independent Schools E-Learning – Synchronous
  • Lawrence Township MSD Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Lebanon Community School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Lebanon Presbyterian Preschool Ministry Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Lewis Cass Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Liberty Grove Schools No Classes or Activities Wed
  • Liberty Kids Preschool & Kindergarten Opening at 8:00 AM
  • Liberty Perry Comm Schools Closed
  • Linwood Christian Church-Indpls Activities Canceled
  • Little Learners Early Childhood Center Opening 10:00am
  • Logansport Comm School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Lumen Christi Catholic School Opening 2 Hrs late – 9a homeroom start
  • Lutheran High School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Maconaquah School Corp. Open 2 Hr late, no AM preschool – Daycare normal schedule
  • Madison-Grant United School Corp E-Learning
  • Marion Community Schools E-Learning
  • Marion County Head Start Staff to report at 9:30AM – Children to report at 11:00AM
  • Martinsville Schools MSD Virtual Learning
  • Matchbook Learning No Classes or Activities
  • Mays Community Academy Closed
  • McCordsville United Methodist Church Food Pantry Closed Wed
  • Midwest Academy of Carmel Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Mill Creek Community School Corp. E-Learning
  • Mitchell Community Public Library Opening at 12:00 PM
  • Monroe Central School Corp. Closed
  • Monroe Co Community Schools Jan. 28 E-Learning
  • Monroe-Gregg School District E-Learning
  • Mooresville Christian Academy Closed
  • Mooresville Consolidated Schools E-Learning
  • MSD of Decatur Township Opening 2 Hrs late
  • MSD of Wabash County Opening 2 Hrs late
  • MSD of Warren County Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Mt. Vernon Comm School Corp (Hancock)Virtual Learning
  • Muncie Community Schools Closed
  • Nazarene Missionary Baptist Food Pantry Closed
  • Nettle Creek School Corp. Virtual Learning – Wednesday
  • New Castle Comm. School Corp.Virtual Learning
  • New Palestine Comm. Schools Virtual Learning
  • Nineveh Hensley Jackson Schools E-Learning
  • Noblesville Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • North Central Parke Schools Synchronous Learning
  • North Miami Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • North Montgomery Comm. School Corp. E-Learning
  • North Putnam Community Schools Synchronous Learning
  • North West Hendricks School Corp E-Learning
  • North White School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Oak Hill United School Corp E-Learning
  • Opportunity Day Preschool Opening 1 Hr late doors at 9:58 am
  • Orchard School No AM Services – 10:00am Start
  • Our Lady of Greenwood School Opening 2 Hrs late – Morning Care starts 8:30A
  • Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School Opening 2 Hr late – no before school care
  • Paramount Brookside Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Paramount Cottage Home Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Paramount Englewood Open 2 Hrs late – No before care available
  • Pendleton Christian Church Preschool Closed
  • Perry Township MSD Open 2 Hrs late – No AM preschool . No early dismissal
  • Peru Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Phalen Leadership Academy @ 93Remote Learning Wed
  • Phalen Leadership Academy @ IPS 103 Remote Learning
  • Pike Township MSD Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Pioneer Regional School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Plainfield Christian Church Preschool Closed
  • Plainfield Community School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
  • PrimeLife Enrichment Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Prince of Peace Lutheran School Closed Wednesday
  • Promise Land Day Care-Anderson Opening 2 1/2 Hrs late
  • Purdue Polytechnic High School Synchronous Learning Wed
  • Putnam Co Head Start Closed
  • Randolph Central School Corp. E-Learning
  • Randolph Eastern School Corp Closed
  • Randolph Southern School Corp Virtual Learning
  • Richland-Bean Blossom Comm. School Corp.Closed – No School
  • Richmond Community Schools E-Learning
  • Rise Learning Center Opening 2 Hrs late – No early release
  • Rising Star Childcare Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Roncalli High School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Rooted School Indianapolis Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Rossville Cons. School District Virtual Learning
  • Rush Co Senior Citizens Ctr Activities Canceled
  • Rush County Schools E-Learning
  • Saint Anthony Catholic School Opening 2 Hrs late – No Before Care
  • Scecina Memorial High School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • SENSE Charter School Corporation E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
  • Seven Oaks Classical School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Seymour Community Schools E-Learning
  • Shelby Eastern Schools E-Learning
  • Shelbyville Central Schools E-Learning
  • Shenandoah School Corporation Virtual Learning
  • Shepherd Community Center Closed
  • Shepherd’s Center of Hamilton County Closed – No Together Today
  • Sheridan Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Small Small World Daycare Opening 1 Hr late
  • South Madison Community School Corp. E-Learning
  • South Montgomery Comm. School Corp. E-Learning
  • South Putnam Comm. Schools E-Learning
  • South Ripley Comm. School Corp. E-Learning
  • Southeast Fountain School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Southwestern Con. Schools of Shelby Co. Closed
  • Speedway Public Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Spencer-Owen Community Schools Closed
  • Springville Community Academy- Little Hornets Preschool Closed
  • St Christopher School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • St Joan of Arc Indpls Opening 2 Hrs late
  • St Jude Catholic School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • St Louis de Montfort School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • St Luke School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • St Malachy School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • St Maria Goretti Parish Catholic School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • St Marys School-Greensburg E-Learning
  • St Michael Catholic Sch-Greenfield Closed
  • St Michael-St Gabriel Archangels Opening 2 Hrs late – No early release
  • St Monica Catholic School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • St Peter’s Lutheran School E-Learning
  • St Philip Neri Catholic School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • St Pius X Catholic School Opening 1 Hr late
  • St Simon the Apostle School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • St Susanna School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • St Therese Little Flower School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • St Vincent DePaul Food Pantry Closed; No home delivery this week
  • St Paul Catholic School-Marion Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Sts Joan of Arc & Patrick School-KokomoPS-5, E-Learning. MS Virtual
  • Suburban Christian School Opening 2 Hrs late – No early release.
  • Sycamore School Opening at 10:00 AM
  • Tabernacle Christian School-Martinsville Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Taylor Community School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
  • The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site Closed
  • The Excel Center – Anderson E-Learning – Wednesday
  • The Excel Center – Shelbyville E-Learning – Building Open
  • The Excel Center Indy-SE Opening 2 Hrs late
  • The Excel Center Muncie Opening 1 Hr late
  • The Excel Center-Bartholomew Co E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
  • The Excel Center-Decatur Opening 2 Hrs late
  • The Excel Center-Grant Co E-Learning
  • The Excel Center-Kokomo E-Learning – Wednesday
  • The Excel Center-Lafayette Opening 2 Hrs late
  • The Excel Center-Meadows Opening 2 Hrs late
  • The Excel Center-Michigan St Opening 2 Hrs late
  • The Excel Center-Noblesville Opening 2 Hrs late
  • The Excel Center-Richmond E-Learning
  • The Excel Center-Shadeland Opening 2 Hrs late
  • The Excel Center-University Heights Opening 2 Hrs late
  • The Excel Center-West Opening 2 Hrs late
  • The Match HS & Career Ctr E-Learning
  • The Nature School of Central Indiana E-Learning; No Preschool
  • Oaks Academy Closed
  • The Path School Closed
  • The Social of Greenwood Closed Wednesday
  • Thomas Gregg Neighborhood School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Thrive Preschool Opening 1 1/2 Hrs late
  • Tindley Accelerated Schools E-Learning
  • Tippecanoe School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Tipton Community School Corp. Closed
  • Tipton County Public Library Opening 1 Hr late at 10:30a
  • Train Up a Child Daycare Closed
  • Tri Central Community Schools E-Learning
  • Trinity Christian School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Trinity Lutheran School Opening 2 Hrs late – Children’s Cares opens at 9am
  • Triton Central Schools E-Learning
  • Turning Point Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Tyson Foods Mexican Original Closed – 1st shift production Canceled
  • University United Methodist Church Activities Canceled thru Wed
  • Venture Christian Preschool Opening 1 Hr late
  • Vet Tech Institute of Indiana Closed Wednesday
  • Victory College Prep Closed
  • Village Roots Collective Closed Wednesday
  • Vision Academy @ Riverside Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Warren Township MSD Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Washington Township MSD Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Wayne Township Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Wes-Del Community Schools E-Learning
  • West Lafayette Comm Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Western Boone Co Community School Corp E-Learning
  • Western School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Western Wayne Schools Virtual Learning – Wednesday
  • Westfield Washington Schools Delayed 2 Hour Delay
  • Whiteland Church of Christ No PM Services
  • Yorktown Community Schools Synchronous Learning
  • Zionsville Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late

