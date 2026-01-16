Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 1/16/26: Tony Katz: Joe Hogsett, Walz, Khalil

Tony Katz: Joe Hogsett, Tim Walz, Producer Karl, boarding school. Mahmoud Khalil. Racist California Democrats

Published on January 16, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

Who said Joe Hogsett isn’t running? Fox 59 says he isn’t. Was there an official statement?

Walz changes tone.

From ‘Get The Efff Out’ to ‘Let’s Have Peace’ – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/minneapolis-mayor-who-told-ice-get-f-out-now-calls-peace-another-shooting-incident

Justice Department says no to civil rights investigation into shooting of Renee Good – https://www.wbap.com/2026/01/13/justice-department-sees-no-basis-for-civil-rights-probe-in-minnesota-ice-shooting

Producer Karl’s time in boarding school

Producer Karl
Source: Producer Karl / Producer Karl

Appeals court rules judge had no jurisdiction to order release of Mahmoud Khalil

Racist California Democrats made congressional lines based on race – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/federal-judge-scorches-dems-pandering-latinos-california-map-fiery-dissent

https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/m-1-4-641cd6be-57aa-4e52-8d68-6cd3bf6ff382

