Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 1/16/26: Tony Katz: Joe Hogsett, Walz, Khalil
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
Who said Joe Hogsett isn’t running? Fox 59 says he isn’t. Was there an official statement?
Walz changes tone.
From ‘Get The Efff Out’ to ‘Let’s Have Peace’ – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/minneapolis-mayor-who-told-ice-get-f-out-now-calls-peace-another-shooting-incident
Justice Department says no to civil rights investigation into shooting of Renee Good – https://www.wbap.com/2026/01/13/justice-department-sees-no-basis-for-civil-rights-probe-in-minnesota-ice-shooting
Producer Karl’s time in boarding school
Appeals court rules judge had no jurisdiction to order release of Mahmoud Khalil
Racist California Democrats made congressional lines based on race – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/federal-judge-scorches-dems-pandering-latinos-california-map-fiery-dissent