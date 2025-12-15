$100K Winning Powerball with Power Play Ticket Sold in Anderson

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Hoosier Lottery said on Monday that a $100,000 winning ticket was purchased at a Speedway gas station on East 53rd Street in Anderson, and one lucky Hoosier matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball with a Power Play of 2X in Saturday’s drawing.

Those winning numbers for Saturday were 1-28-31-57-58 with the Powerball of 16 and a Power Play of 2X.

The Powerball jackpot continues to climb past $1 billion, and the Powerball jackpot for Monday is an estimated $1.1 billion, which is the sixth largest in game history.