Financial Struggles Force Indy’s Martin University Pause

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Martin University in Indianapolis will pause operations at the end of the current semester.

The Board of Trustees says the school has been struggling with finances and declining enrollment, and without an endowment, it cannot continue to operate as it has.

Board Chairman Joseph Perkins said the university has always focused on giving students a strong education and hiring qualified faculty and staff. He noted that former president Sean Huddleston worked until his last day on November 28, exploring ways to keep the university open. Huddleston eventually stepped down to pursue other opportunities.

Perkins added that trustees are looking at ways to reduce the impact on current students and to continue Martin’s mission of serving underrepresented communities.

Founded in 1977, Martin University is Indiana’s only Predominantly Black Institution of higher education. The school is asking for donations to help sustain operations through December.