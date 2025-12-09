Colts Bringing Philip Rivers In For Workout

Rivers, a Hall of Fame-caliber player, is being brought in to help the struggling Colts

The Colts have multiple QB injuries, leaving them with limited options for the final 4 weeks

Rivers and Colts OC Steichen have a close relationship, which could aid the team's playoff push

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts are calling a grandpa to try and save their sinking season.



Of course, this grandpa once played at a Hall of Fame level.



NFL Network first reported on Monday evening that the Colts are bringing 44-year-old Philip Rivers in for a workout on Tuesday.



Ever since last playing for the Colts in the 2020 season, Rivers has never completely closed the door on a late-season return.



He had some flirtation with the Colts late in the 2021 season, as Carson Wentz was struggling. And the 49ers explored Rivers as a playoff possibility in 2023, as QB injuries left them in a dire situation.



Such a phrase seems appropriate for the Colts with 4 weeks left this season.



-Daniel Jones tore his Achilles on Sunday. His season is over.



-Rookie Riley Leonard suffered a knee injury in replacing Jones. A hobbled Leonard, if able to play on Sunday, would take severely hinder his best trait in creating plays.



-Anthony Richardson Sr. (Orbital fracture) remains on injured reserve with no return anytime soon.



-Veteran Brett Rypien is currently the only other quarterback with the team, having been on the practice squad for the last two months. Rypien has 4 NFL starts but hasn’t thrown a pass in a game since 2023.

When asked on Monday if Rypien would be the starter Sunday, if Leonard’s knee injury continued, Steichen was vague.

“Yeah, we’ll see how it goes,” the head coach said. “I mean, right now, that’ll be the guy that’s on our roster. So, like I said, we’re working through those situations right now.”

Add it all up and the Colts are calling a beloved player nearly 4 full years after he last played in the NFL.



Rivers and Steichen were together in San Diego from 2014-19. The two remain quite close, talking frequently.



Even if the mental acumen is still sharp for the football loving Rivers, operating in an actual NFL game is quite the ask.



Since his playing days are over, Rivers has moved back to Alabama, serving as the head coach at Saint Michael’s High School.



He’s actually formed a close mentoring relationship with Leonard, who hails from a similar area.



Ironically, the last time the Colts made the playoffs, it was with Rivers slinging it during the 2020 COVID season.



Since, the Colts have missed the playoffs in 4 straight season, the 4th longest active streak in the NFL.



At 8-5 the Colts are still in the playoff hunt. They’ll likely need at least two wins in the final four weeks (at Seahawks, 49ers, jaguars and at Texans) to have a playoff shot.



For a team having lost 4 of 5, and with a trio of quarterback injuries here, desperation has set in.



So, the grandpa has been called.



If Rivers joins the Colts, his first practice would be Thursday, with another Friday before the team heads to Seattle to take on one of the league’s best defenses.



Uncle Phil to the rescue?

Colts Bringing Philip Rivers In For Workout was originally published on 1075thefan.com