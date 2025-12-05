Indiana House Sends Redistricting Proposal to Senate

Source: KimWellsMedia / kimwellsmedia

STATEHOUSE — The Indiana House has approved a redistricting bill and sent it over to the Senate.

House Bill 1032 passed Friday, 57-41. If the Senate signs off, the General Assembly could start redrawing district lines that have been talked about for months.

The changes could affect Indiana’s 1st and 7th congressional districts, both currently held by Democrats. House Republicans put the map forward earlier this month, with backing from federal Republicans who see a chance to flip the seats. Gov. Mike Braun, Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith, and President Donald Trump are also on board.

Senate Democrats, meanwhile, say they plan to introduce a bill to oppose the redistricting.