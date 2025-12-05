Police Arrest and Charge Suspects in Greensburg Meth Distribution Ring

Source: (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

GREENSBURG, Ind. — An investigation spearheaded by Indiana State Police Troopers from the Versailles Post has culminated in the recent arrest of several suspects involved in methamphetamine distribution operation spanning Decatur County and surrounding regions.

Indiana State Police and Greensburg Police arrived at an Greensburg apartment on East Street after they were made aware of criminal activity, and they executed a search warrant there on November 23rd.

The search yielded substantial evidence, including suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, various prescription medications, and drug paraphernalia. Investigators believe the suspects were sourcing the methamphetamine and subsequently distributing it to hundreds of people through Decatur County and across southeastern Indiana.

The people arrested were 53-year-old Ronald D. Lawrence of Greensburg and 47-year-old Deanna M. Embree.

Lawrence faces several criminal charges, including:

Dealing Metamphetamine

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Controlled Substance

Possession of a Legend Drug

Embree faces:

Maintaining a Common Nuisance

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Following the presentation of the case to the Decatur County Prosecutor’s Office, 48-year-old Jaime L. Huffman and 45-year-old Rea D. Frazier were charged with Visiting a Common Nuisance.

State Police are investigating.