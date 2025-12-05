Police: Indy Woman Dies in Robbery Attempt

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was shot and killed inside her east side clothing store during what police say was an attempted robbery.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified her as Terri Lee Heady, who worked at Josephine’s on East Washington Street. The shooting happened around 6:46 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a man connected to the shooting left the scene but was found nearby, armed and refusing to surrender. The standoff ended when he shot himself. He was later identified as Terry Morgan, and his death was ruled an apparent suicide.

Detectives say the case started as a robbery attempt and is still under investigation.