Banks Backs Trump Strikes on Drug Boats

Source: (Photo by Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — U.S. Senator Jim Banks (R-Ind.) spoke out strongly in support of President Donald Trump’s recent military strikes against drug boats, asserting the actions are essential for national security and fulfilling the President’s mandate to combat the drug crisis.

Appearing on the Will Cain Show and WIBC’s Hammer and Nigel, Senator Banks praised the administration’s strategy, which has included striking vessels linked to international drug cartels.

“President Trump is doing exactly what the American people elected him to do. He’s secured the border and now he’s keeping us safe and stopping this poison from flooding into our country,” Banks stated.

Banks further commended Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, stating the Secretary is “doing a great job, an exceptional job of executing President Trump’s strategy to do that.”

Senator Banks highlighted broad public support for the policy, claiming that 71% of Americans back the President’s actions to stop illicit drugs from entering the country. He dismissed Democratic opposition, saying, “That’s what makes the Democrat position so ridiculous.”

Banks stressed the justification for the attacks, referencing Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Tom Cotton, who came out of a briefing to say the attacks on “narco-terrorists” were entirely justified.

“The President of the United States, the Commander-in-Chief has Article II powers to protect the homeland, to keep America safe, and to stop the poison from coming into this country. He’s entirely justified,” Banks asserted.

Banks pointed to the previous administration under Joe Biden, where he said “hundreds of thousands of Americans… died of drug poisonings,” contrasting it with the current decline in overdose numbers. Banks attributes this positive trend directly to the strikes and military activity targeting drug routes.

“We’re already seeing the number of drug overdoses in America decline… And that number is going to keep going down because of these strikes on drug boats,” he concluded, promising to back the President’s efforts “in every way that I can.”