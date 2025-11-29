Balanced Scoring Powers Hoosiers Past Bethune-Cookman





BLOOMINGTON, Ind.—The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team led by as many as 46 points en route to a 100-56 victory over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Saturday at Assembly Hall.

Indiana took their first lead of the game on a Tucker DeVries four point play at 4-3 and never trailed again. Tucker led the way in scoring with 20 points while going 5-10 from three-point range.

10 players scored for Indiana and they had 27 assists on 36 made field goals to go along with only seven turnovers. They outrebounded the Wildcats 43-29.

The Hoosiers shot 55% from the field and held Bethune-Cookman to 31% shooting.

Indiana improved to 7-0 on the year while the Wildcats dropped to 2-6.

The Hoosiers play Minnesota at Minnesota this Wednesday night at 7. Pregame coverage starts at 6 on 93.1 WIBC.

