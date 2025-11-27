Black Friday Freebies Draw Hoosiers to Stores Early

Source: San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

STATEWIDE — Hoosiers heading out for Black Friday will find giveaways along with the usual deals.

Kohl’s stores across Indiana will hand out instant-win Kohl’s Cash to the first 200 customers through the doors. Prizes range from $5 to $100, and 10 shoppers nationwide will win $10,000.

Meijer, a Midwest staple with dozens of Indiana locations, is continuing its coupon tradition. Early shoppers may receive register-print coupons worth significant savings, along with bonus mPerks rewards tied to gift card purchases.

Target stores statewide are also offering giveaways. The first 100 guests in line will receive a holiday tote bag filled with small freebies. Ten of those bags will contain larger prizes valued up to $350.

Other retailers with Indiana locations, including JCPenney, Lowe’s and BIGGBY Coffee, are running promotions ranging from timed giveaways to free swag bags.

Retailers say the freebies are designed to draw crowds before sunrise and keep shoppers coming back throughout the day.