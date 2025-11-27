Indiana Faces Cold Thanksgiving, Possible Weekend Snow

Source: X / @NWS

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is settling into a stretch of late-November cold that will linger through the Thanksgiving holiday and set the stage for a potentially accumulating snowfall this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A strong high-pressure system advancing out of Canada will settle over the region through the rest of the week, bringing below-normal temperatures and brisk winds.

“It’s certainly a late-November, early-December cold pattern,” NWS meteorologist Alex McGinnis said. “We’ve got big high pressure coming out of Canada that’ll be slowly moving into the area through the rest of the week.”

Wind chills were in the teens across much of the area early Thursday and are expected to remain in the 20s during the afternoon, even as temperatures climb just above freezing.

“It will definitely be a chilly but dry Thanksgiving Day,” McGinnis said. “Winds will be dying down tonight, but we’ll still have a bit of a breeze with lows down in the teens in places like Rockville and Frankfort. It will be a cold night across Central Indiana.”

Friday is expected to remain cold, with highs near freezing.

Thanksgiving’s conditions follow a blustery Wednesday that brought sustained winds of around 15 mph and gusts reaching 25 to 30 mph in northern counties.

“Even though temperatures will be a little above freezing this afternoon, you’ll want to keep your skin covered and dress in multiple layers if you’re outside for any longer period of time,” McGinnis said.

Forecasters are increasingly confident a storm system will bring snow to the region Saturday into Saturday night.

“There’s a possibility for light to moderate snowfall accumulation in the Saturday to Saturday night timeframe,” McGinnis said. “Chances for more significant snowfall are greater north and west of Indianapolis. That includes areas north of I-70 like Crawfordsville, Lafayette and Kokomo, especially Saturday afternoon and evening.”

Light snow is also possible in southern counties including Vincennes, Bedford and Seymour. Some areas may see snow mix with or change to rain Saturday night.

“It’s not quite cold enough for a wind chill advisory, although wind chills will get into the single digits tonight and early Friday across northern Indiana,” McGinnis said. “We’ll have to see whether any updates or expansions of the winter storm watch are needed later today.”