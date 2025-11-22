The 2026 Legislative Session in Indiana is Officially Underway

Indiana Speaker of the House Todd Huston (Indiana House Republicans)

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2026 Indiana legislative session is officially underway.

State lawmakers met on Tuesday for Organization Day to start planning for the the session. Lawmakers will meet on Jan. 5, 2026, and must adjourn by March 14.

House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) said the one of the more important issues they’ll discuss in this session will be reducing the tax burden on Hoosiers.

“Indiana has cut taxes for residents every year over the last decade, saving Hoosier taxpayers over $20 billion dollars and we’ve done that while balancing our budgets and upholding fiscal responsibility even in some lean times,” Huston said. “Indiana recently earned a triple a credit rating for the 16th year in a row thanks to strong, conservative fiscal leadership.”

According to Huston, Indiana ranks 7th in the country for attracting new residents. A recent MarketWatch report also shows Indiana as one of 15 states currently experiencing expansion and growth.

“Over the last few years, Indiana’s GDP grew at a faster rate than all of our neighboring states,” said Huston.

Other priorities this session include growing the economy, reducing energy costs and making home ownership more affordable. Huston said he wants Indiana to become a leading state in the Midwest for economic growth.

“We’re all working on the same goal, to create a thriving Indiana that will be a great place for all of us to live, our children, and our grandchildren,” Huston added. “In times like these, it’s easy to take the path of least resistance and do nothing, but let’s take the better path. One in which we lean into the changes happening in the economy around us.”

Visit iga.in.gov to stay informed about the upcoming legislative session.