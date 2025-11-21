Listen Live
Treasurer Calls For 911 System Overhaul Following Swatting Incidents

In the wake of a series of alarming swatting incidents targeting Indiana politicians, State Treasurer Daniel Elliott is pushing for urgent changes to the state's 911 system.

Published on November 21, 2025

Simple modern design heavy armored police army vehicle closeup detail shot, professional special forces anti-terrorist team vehicles and equipment abstract concept, nobody, no people, jail transport
Source: Tomasz Śmigla / Getty

Tony Katz:  

The Secretary of the Treasury Secretary for Indiana, his name is Daniel Elliott, joins me right now on the show. I appreciate you being here, sir, because you put out a post there on social media and what you stated was we need changes right now to the 911 system:

I was curious as to why you would be putting this out. What is your connection to this? Your office runs the system. I have that right, sir?

Daniel Elliott:

First off, thanks for let me come on and talk about this issue. And yes, I am the chair of the 911 Board for the state of Indiana. We run 911 throughout the entire state and we help local governments with their 911 centers.

Tony Katz:  

So, this is all in your purview as state treasurer. This is all under your office. There have been a series of swatting events in Indiana against state senators, representatives, people, allegedly because. They’re not going in favor of redistricting. Although we don’t know who it is who has done this swatting stuff yet, and I’ll get to that. That’s been the allegation in the press. When these kinds of swatting things happen. What is the change you want to see in the nine to one to one system? Is this to stop swatting? Is this to better understand where the call is coming from? Give me the breakdown here.

Listen to the “Treasurer Calls for 911 System Overhaul Following Swatting Incidents” discussion in full here:  

Today on the Marketplace: 

What’s that TV Theme Song? 

Listen to the Show in Full here:     

Watch the show here:   

