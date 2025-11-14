Indiana Senate Says There Are “Not Enough Votes” on Redistricting

PHOTO: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana Senate says it will not meet to vote on redistricting this year.

Senate President Pro Tem Rod Bray issued a statement on Friday saying there are not enough votes and the planned meeting for December will not happen.

“Over the last several months, Senate Republicans have given very serious and thoughtful consideration to the concept of redrawing our state’s congressional maps. Today, I’m announcing there are not enough votes to move that idea forward, and the Senate will not reconvene in December,” said Bray.

Indiana Governor Mike Braun responded to Bray’s statement about a half hour after that.

“I called for our legislators to convene to ensure Hoosiers’ voices in Washington, DC are not diluted by the democrats’ gerrymandering. Our state senators need to do the right thing and show up to vote for fair maps. Hoosiers deserve to know where their elected officials stand on important issues,” said Braun.

Democrat Senate Minority Leader Shelli Yoder of Bloomington said this should have never even been discussed.

“Now that this reckless idea has collapsed, our focus can return to where it should have been all along. Hoosiers. Their budgets. Their safety. Their health. Their future. Our caucus is ready to get back to work on real solutions that lower costs, strengthen communities and make life better for every family in Indiana. That is the work voters sent us here to do and with Session 2026 around the corner, we won’t stop,” said Yoder.

Under Indiana law, lawmakers have until December 13 to vote in the “special session” that Braun called.