Cignetti Discusses Upcoming Game vs Wisconsin, Injury Situation

Published on November 10, 2025

Curt Cignetti before Wisconsin
Indiana Hoosier Football

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–Indiana Hoosier Head Football Coach Curt Cignetti said Monday that his team’s next opponent, the 3-6 Wisconsin Badgers, will pose challenges on several levels.

“They play hard. They play a lot of people up front. They get hats to the ball, bend don’t break in the secondary, and keep the ball in front of you. They do a good job in the run game. They created turnovers against Washington,” said Cignetti.

Wisconsin forced two turnovers in their 13-10 win over Washington last Saturday while Indiana came from behind to beat Penn State 27-24 and improve to 10-0. Cignetti says this upcoming game against Wisconsin will be special for several reasons.

“I mean, it’s the last regular season home game. I really haven’t had a chance to think about that very much. I think all the guys really are focused in on today and what lies ahead. But those guys have been tremendous foundational pieces for the program back at JMU and here at Indiana. They’re great players, great people, great leaders. There’s a number of them,” said Cignetti.

Hoosier quarterback Fernando Mendoza is a Heisman trophy candidate. He led the Hoosiers on a 10-play, 80 yard scoring drive to beat Penn State in Happy Valley.

“Fernando never ceases to amaze me. He’s so deep. He’s so intelligent. He’s such a good and caring, giving person. He’s an A++ every single interview. He’ll be a huge success in anything he decides to do one day when football ends. He’s just a special, unique person. And it’s all real,” said Cignetti.

The Hoosiers are dealing with a couple of injuries. Wide receiver Elijah Sarratt is considered day-to-day at this point. Offensive lineman Drew Evans won’t be available for Saturday’s game.

“Drew Evans will be a few weeks yet,” said Cignetti on Monday.

Cignetti reiterated that Wisconsin is a tough and gritty football team.

“They’ve had a murderer’s row schedule: Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan, Iowa, Washington, Alabama, you name it. I’ve got a lot of respect for Coach Fickell. He’s a proven winner,” said Cignetti.

Indiana plays Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington November 15 at 12 pm.

