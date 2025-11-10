Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz Today

Flightmare: Thousands Of Flights Canceled By Schumer’s Shutdown

What does the GOP need to do to frame who is really at fault for the longest US Government shutdown in history?

Published on November 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Capitol Hill
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Flightmare: Thousands Of Flights Canceled By Schumer’s Shutdown. What does the GOP need to do to frame who is really at fault for the longest US Government shutdown in history?

Tony Katz:  

I am fully aware that everybody and their mother thinks it’s a civil war. I do not think that we are in a place of a civil war. I do not think that the political right is being destroyed and MAGA being destroyed. I always knew that when President Trump was no longer President this whole MAGA conversation would be different. It always is. But the idea of destroying it is just this idea of people who are desperate to build fiefdom and to build power to do so. So, this is what they say. Reality is far different. Let me bring in Ed Morrissey right there of hotair.com. That’s where you find his work, Ed Morrissey on the Twitter X and I play with a couple of different shots. Before we get to the story here whether or not the political right has all just fallen apart. Let me bring it to a story that you have this over at hotair.com. This having to do with the shutdown.

This, of course, was Sean Duffy yesterday, the Transportation Secretary of saying flights reduced by ten percent. I have a real theory here on how we have to handle this shutdown. But let’s start with the basic question to you, did you really think it would last this long?

Listen to the “Flightmare: Thousands Of Flights Canceled By Schumer’s Shutdown” discussion in full here: 

Listen to the show in full here:  

Watch the show here: 

Archived episodes here

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio 

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Micah Beckwith
6 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News

More Bad Press For Micah Beckwith

Monumental Marathon
Local

Two Runners Die With “Separate Medical Emergencies” During Indianapolis Monumental Marathon

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

Whitestown Police
Local

Woman Killed During Home Invasion in Whitestown

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Hannah Nash
Local

Muncie Woman Arrested Again, Facing Charges of Child Molesting

Mechanical Skills Inc Groundbreaking
Local

Beech Grove Breaks Ground on Plumbing Apprenticeship School

Michael Kevin Jones
Local

19-Year-Old Man Arrested in Murder of 16-Year-Old Boy

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close