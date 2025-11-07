Listen Live
Mark Sanchez Out at FOX Sports After Indy Stabbing

Sanchez was in Indianapolis on October 4 to call the Colts-Raiders game

Published on November 7, 2025

Mark Sanchez Booking Photo
Source: IMPD / Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

LOS ANGELES — Mark Sanchez is no longer employed by FOX Sports, the network confirmed Friday. The move comes one month after Sanchez was involved in a stabbing incident in Indianapolis while in town to broadcast an NFL game.

The story was first reported by TMZ Sports.

Sanchez was in Indianapolis on October 4 to call the Colts-Raiders game when prosecutors say he became involved in a physical altercation with a 69-year-old delivery driver. Court records say the driver stabbed Sanchez during the encounter in self-defense.

Sanchez was hospitalized and later arrested while still receiving treatment. He faces four criminal charges, including felony battery and three misdemeanors. He is also named in a civil lawsuit filed by the delivery driver. FOX Sports is listed as a co-defendant.

