Democrat Shutdown Threatening Airline Safety. If air traffic controllers aren’t showing up to work, it will not be safe to fly. It could be an absolute disaster for Thanksgiving travelers without air traffic controllers being paid.

Tony Kinnett:

We look at the situation regarding the organizations the government works with, of course, the airline CEOs stepping forward and laying the shutdown at Democrats feet, saying open this now, it’s not safe. We could lose planes. Traffic controllers are not being paid. It’s a very dangerous situation.

Elizabeth Mitchell:

Yeah, this is something that Americans should be very worried about. And these airlines, these are not staunch conservatives by any means. These are major corporations like Delta, United, and they’re all begging the Democrats to pass the CR and refund and fund the government again. Because air traffic controllers are not getting paid, so they might start not showing up to work.

Some of them might not be able to pay the bills. They need to go get jobs as an uber driver just to pay the bills and feed their families. And so, if air traffic controllers aren’t showing up to work, it will not be safe to fly, and so flights will be delayed, flights will be canceled, and hopefully we pray nothing worse happens. But this is especially difficult ahead of Thanksgiving, which I believe is the biggest travel day of the year. Is the day before Thanksgiving one of them, and so it could be very catastrophic that we don’t have air traffic controllers heading into Thanksgiving. Vice president Vance said to reporters himself that it could be an absolute disaster for the Thanksgiving influx of travelers without air traffic controllers being paid.

