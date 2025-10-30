Source: Anadolu / Getty

GOP Polling Has Improved During Democrat Government Shutdown. Chuck Schumer and the Democrats thought that this government shutdown was going to play perfectly into their benefit. It has done anything but that.

Welcome back to the Tony Kinnett Cast, where it’s a really, really rough day to expect Americans not to have a memory longer than a goldfish. Americans do, in fact have a memory. Their memory is getting longer. And as the advent of social media bookmarking the ability to save reels you see on Instagram to bookmark tweets you see on x to save Facebook post to screenshot. As that progresses and becomes a more common form of keeping receipts, as we say here in the biz, you know, it just so happens that it’s really hard to squiggle out of it. And the premiere CNN pollster Harry Enten is out not to deliver good news for Chuckie Schumer, but in fact good news for Republicans. And we’ll make this clear with Rob Bluey here in a second never, never, in the first year after an administration, do you see the party in power doing this well in Congress? Uh huh? Not even after the events of the second George Bush turn did we see a first year go this well. Here’s Harry Enten on why this is a real doozy of a moment for the Dems.





Now here’s why this matters. Before we bring on Rob Bluey there are moderate Republicans. People on the more populous side of the aisle and the more traditional conservative side of the aisle often asked me why I say that Republicans do need a few establishment guys around to moderate the party. This is why.

