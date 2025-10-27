Listen Live
Local

Braun Calls Special Session on Redistricting

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun is summoning lawmakers back to the Statehouse next week for a special session that could reshape the state’s political landscape.

Published on October 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Agriculture Secretary Rollins Holds Make America Healthy Again Event With HHS Secretary Kennedy
Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty

Indiana Republican Gov. Mike Braun announced Monday that he plans to convene a special session of the state legislature next week, with one of the main topics being the potential redrawing of Indiana’s congressional districts in the midst of a nationwide mid-cycle redistricting effort.

“I am calling a special legislative session to protect Hoosiers from efforts in other states that seek to diminish their voice in Washington and ensure their representation in Congress is fair,” Braun said in a statement.

The session is scheduled to begin Monday, November 3, and will also include deliberations on tax-related matters, according to Braun.

The White House has reportedly urged Indiana, which currently has seven Republican and two Democratic members in the U.S. House, to revisit its congressional boundaries. Vice President JD Vance has made two trips to the state in recent months to meet with legislators and political leaders about the issue.

As of this week, Texas, Missouri, and North Carolina have already completed their new congressional maps. Political analysts say the redistricting could give Republicans as many as seven additional House seats, a notable shift in a chamber where the GOP holds only a narrow majority.

A spokesperson for Indiana Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray told ABC News on Wednesday that “the votes aren’t there for redistricting.”

President Donald Trump also weighed in, speaking with Indiana Republican lawmakers on Friday about the redistricting push.

Despite the uncertainty, Braun said he remains optimistic that the effort will gain traction.

“I am still having positive conversations with members of the legislature. I am confident the majority of Indiana Statehouse Republicans will support efforts to ensure fair representation in congress for every Hoosier,” Braun posted on X Wednesday.

Indiana State Rep. Andrew Ireland joins the Kendall and Casey Show to discuss redistricting and why he supports it:

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
A photo of a fatal crash picture
Local

Fatal Crash North of Bloomington Closes Section of I-69

Katherine Curtis
Local

Carmel Nurse Practitioner Arrested After Eight-Month Investigation

Escaped Inmate from Police Custody
2 Items
Local

Police: Escaped Marion County Inmate Now Back in Custody

Jonathan Peternel mugshot
Local

Pendleton Man Faces Felony Counts Related to Child Sex Crimes

Roulette table
Local

Horseshoe Strike: Workers Claims Illegal Firings

Police Lights
Local

Woman Killed, Suspect Critical From Police Chase Crash in Indy

US-POLITICS-SHOOTING-KIRK
Local

Tucker Carlson to Speak at Turning Point Event Tuesday in Bloomington

Pick up Truck that Hit Jeff G.
Local

Indianapolis Intersection Danger Exposed After Crash

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close