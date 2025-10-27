Braun Calls Special Session on Redistricting

Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty

Indiana Republican Gov. Mike Braun announced Monday that he plans to convene a special session of the state legislature next week, with one of the main topics being the potential redrawing of Indiana’s congressional districts in the midst of a nationwide mid-cycle redistricting effort.

“I am calling a special legislative session to protect Hoosiers from efforts in other states that seek to diminish their voice in Washington and ensure their representation in Congress is fair,” Braun said in a statement.

The session is scheduled to begin Monday, November 3, and will also include deliberations on tax-related matters, according to Braun.

The White House has reportedly urged Indiana, which currently has seven Republican and two Democratic members in the U.S. House, to revisit its congressional boundaries. Vice President JD Vance has made two trips to the state in recent months to meet with legislators and political leaders about the issue.

As of this week, Texas, Missouri, and North Carolina have already completed their new congressional maps. Political analysts say the redistricting could give Republicans as many as seven additional House seats, a notable shift in a chamber where the GOP holds only a narrow majority.

A spokesperson for Indiana Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray told ABC News on Wednesday that “the votes aren’t there for redistricting.”

President Donald Trump also weighed in, speaking with Indiana Republican lawmakers on Friday about the redistricting push.

Despite the uncertainty, Braun said he remains optimistic that the effort will gain traction.

“I am still having positive conversations with members of the legislature. I am confident the majority of Indiana Statehouse Republicans will support efforts to ensure fair representation in congress for every Hoosier,” Braun posted on X Wednesday.

Indiana State Rep. Andrew Ireland joins the Kendall and Casey Show to discuss redistricting and why he supports it: