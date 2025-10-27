Listen Live
Police Hunt for Shell-Shocking Zoo Thieves

Published on October 27, 2025

Northern Spider Tortoise
Indianapolis Zoo
Egyptian Tortoise
Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – The Capitol Police Section of the Indiana State Police (ISP) is asking the public for immediate assistance in locating two critically endangered tortoises stolen from the Indianapolis Zoo earlier this month.

The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between the morning of October 11th and the morning of October 12th.

The two species taken—an Egyptian tortoise (pictured right) and a Northern Spider tortoise (pictured left) —are both currently listed as critically endangered, making their safe return a matter of high urgency.

Identifying the Stolen Animals
Investigators noted that both tortoises are microchipped. Furthermore, the Egyptian tortoise has a prominent scar on its underside, which may help in its identification.

The animals’ critically endangered status means their removal from the zoo’s supervised care poses a significant threat to their well-being and to conservation efforts.

Anyone with information related to this theft is strongly urged to contact law enforcement immediately:

Capitol Police: (317) 234-2131

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana: (317) 262-TIPS (8477)

No additional information regarding the theft is available for release at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

