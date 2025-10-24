Listen Live
Local

Anderson Police Looking for Armed Robbery Suspect

Published on October 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Anderson Police Robbery
Anderson Police Departmen

ANDERSON, Ind.–The Anderson Police Department says they are looking for an armed robbery suspect.

They were called about an armed robbery at a home on Thursday in the 2500 block of W. 12th street.

“A black male approached a residence, showed a firearm, and demanded money. Officers quickly secured the scene, and the Criminal Investigations Division is now actively pursuing the case,” said Anderson Police Major Caleb McKnight in a Friday morning interview.

The suspect is 62-year-old Harold “Butch” Johnson and McKnight says Johnson is still at large.

“We are requesting that the community provide any information they may have on his whereabouts. This is a serious matter and residents should not approach Mr. Johnson personally. He also has active warrants for his arrest and is considered to be armed and dangerous,” said McKnight.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, McKnight urges you to call 911 or reach out to Detective Nolan Schaefer at 765-648-6714. You can also submit anonymous tips to Crimestoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Escaped Inmate from Police Custody
2 Items
Local

Police: Escaped Marion County Inmate Now Back in Custody

Pick up Truck that Hit Jeff G.
Local

Indianapolis Intersection Danger Exposed After Crash

Kam Jones
Local

Indiana Pacers Rookie Kam Jones Arrested Monday

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Roulette table
Local

Horseshoe Strike: Workers Claims Illegal Firings

Jonathan Peternel mugshot
Local

Pendleton Man Faces Felony Counts Related to Child Sex Crimes

US-POLITICS-SHOOTING-KIRK
Local

Tucker Carlson to Speak at Turning Point Event Tuesday in Bloomington

Mark Sanchez Booking Photo
Local

Judge to Allow Cameras Inside Courtroom for Sanchez Case

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close