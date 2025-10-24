Anderson Police Looking for Armed Robbery Suspect

Anderson Police Departmen

ANDERSON, Ind.–The Anderson Police Department says they are looking for an armed robbery suspect.

They were called about an armed robbery at a home on Thursday in the 2500 block of W. 12th street.

“A black male approached a residence, showed a firearm, and demanded money. Officers quickly secured the scene, and the Criminal Investigations Division is now actively pursuing the case,” said Anderson Police Major Caleb McKnight in a Friday morning interview.

The suspect is 62-year-old Harold “Butch” Johnson and McKnight says Johnson is still at large.

“We are requesting that the community provide any information they may have on his whereabouts. This is a serious matter and residents should not approach Mr. Johnson personally. He also has active warrants for his arrest and is considered to be armed and dangerous,” said McKnight.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, McKnight urges you to call 911 or reach out to Detective Nolan Schaefer at 765-648-6714. You can also submit anonymous tips to Crimestoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.