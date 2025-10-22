Listen Live
Upcoming Court Dates Set in Mark Sanchez Case

Published on October 22, 2025

Mark Sanchez Booking Photo
IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS–At a pretrial conference on Wednesday, an Indianapolis judge confirmed that December 11th would be the trial date for former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez.

Sanchez is accused of attacking and seriously injuring a truck driver named Perry Tole outside a hotel in what prosecutors believe was an argument over a parking space back on October 4 in downtown Indianapolis. Sanchez was also stabbed in the incident and Tole claims he had to stab Sanchez in self-defense.

Wednesday’s pretrial conference lasted less than three minutes and Sanchez was not present.

“Thank you for allowing our client to be excused from today’s hearing. He’s still recovering from the injuries he sustained in the medical intervention, so that process is ongoing and may impact some of the dates, but right now, we’ll note those dates for our calendar,” said defense attorney Edward Timothy Delaney.

Judge James B. Osborn confirmed that there were the upcoming court dates.

-Thursday, Nov. 20: Omnibus hearing
-Tuesday, Dec. 2: Final pretrial conference
-Thursday, Dec. 11: Jury trial begins

An omnibus hearing is a pretrial court proceeding primarily used in criminal cases. Its main purpose is to address multiple legal issues, including procedural matters, evidentiary disputes, and motions filed by both the prosecution and defense. This hearing allows the court to resolve these issues efficiently, ensuring that both parties are prepared for trial.

Tole is suing both Sanchez and FOX Sports. At the time of the incident, Sanchez was in Indianapolis as a FOX Sports Analyst to broadcast the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts.

Sanchez was rushed to a hospital with stab wounds to his upper right torso. Tole was also taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Along with a felony battery charge, Sanchez is also facing several misdemeanor charges.

