Listen Live
Local

Man Charged in Fatal Terre Haute Shooting Over the Weekend

Terre Haute Police arrested a man who they say fired his gun in a parking garage in downtown Terre Haute early Sunday and killed a woman.

Published on October 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A man has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting in a parking garage in downtown Terre Haute last weekend.

The Terre Haute Police Department said the shooting happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, October 19, in the 600 block of Wabash Avenue. Off-duty officers from the West Terre Haute Police Department were working security nearby at The Verve that night and were the first to respond to the gunshot.

Officers found a woman in the garage with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim, identified as Skyleen M. Ross, 23, died from her injuries.

Police learned that Ross was with a group of friends downtown visiting a nightclub. After leaving the club, the group met in front of the parking garage where police say Javon T. Wilson, 23, got out a gun fired off one round. Wilson was taken into custody after the round he discharged struck both Ross and him in the hand.

Wilson is facing a preliminary charge of reckless homicide. He was transported to the Vigo County Jail on Wednesday after being treated and released from a local hospital.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Escaped Inmate from Police Custody
2 Items
Local

Police: Escaped Marion County Inmate Now Back in Custody

Pick up Truck that Hit Jeff G.
Local

Indianapolis Intersection Danger Exposed After Crash

Kam Jones
Local

Indiana Pacers Rookie Kam Jones Arrested Monday

Casino gambling roulette awaiting gamblers and tourist to spend money
Local

Casino Workers Strike

Higher Life Smoke Shop
Local

Indy Smoke Shop Owner Responds to Recent Raid

US-POLITICS-SHOOTING-KIRK
Local

Tucker Carlson to Speak at Turning Point Event Tuesday in Bloomington

Men's legs in white cotton socks on a white background. Men's feet in new socks. White background with space for text.
Education

Parents Strip Down To Make A Point At School Board Meeting

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close