Man Charged in Fatal Terre Haute Shooting Over the Weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A man has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting in a parking garage in downtown Terre Haute last weekend.

The Terre Haute Police Department said the shooting happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, October 19, in the 600 block of Wabash Avenue. Off-duty officers from the West Terre Haute Police Department were working security nearby at The Verve that night and were the first to respond to the gunshot.

Officers found a woman in the garage with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim, identified as Skyleen M. Ross, 23, died from her injuries.

Police learned that Ross was with a group of friends downtown visiting a nightclub. After leaving the club, the group met in front of the parking garage where police say Javon T. Wilson, 23, got out a gun fired off one round. Wilson was taken into custody after the round he discharged struck both Ross and him in the hand.

Wilson is facing a preliminary charge of reckless homicide. He was transported to the Vigo County Jail on Wednesday after being treated and released from a local hospital.