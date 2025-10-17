Parents Strip Down To Make A Point At School Board Meeting

“You feel uncomfortable, right?”

A group of parents quite literally stripped down to make a point during a local school board meeting.

A school board in Augusta, Maine had to face their own music after upholding a policy allowing transgender student-athletes to participate on the teams they ‘gender identify’ with.

One parent spoke in front of the board about the dangers of trans-students sharing locker rooms with students of the opposite gender. As the man spoke, two women and another man in the audience began taking their clothes off in the room. They stripped down to their bras and underwear.

As the protesters stripped, the man simply asked the board, “you feel uncomfortable, right?” “you don’t care about the young girls in this state, you care about politics.”

He proceeds to give examples of how past policies have put students, specifically young girls, in harm’s way.

Both California and Maine’s state education agencies are being sued by the U.S. Department of Justice for their policies that allow trans athletes in girls sports.