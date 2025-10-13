Recycled Rides Program Gifts Car to Indy Mom

Source: NABC / other

INDIANAPOLIS — A young Indianapolis mother received a critical boost toward independence this week when she was gifted a fully refurbished vehicle through the NABC Recycled Rides program.

The donation was made possible through a partnership between the National Auto Body Council (NABC), vehicle donor Travelers, and repair partner Caliber Collision. The presentation took place on Tuesday, October 7, at the Caliber Collision Downtown Indianapolis facility.

The recipient, Alex Ball, was nominated by Family Promise Hendricks County, an organization that supports families facing homelessness by providing secure housing and a community of support.

According to Family Promise, Alex Ball has demonstrated remarkable resilience in building a stable life for herself and her young son. “When Ball learned she was pregnant, she made a promise to herself and her child that she would build a better life for them,” a spokesperson for NABC stated. “Every step Ball has taken has been with his future in mind.”

Ball’s previous vehicle was in poor condition, posing safety concerns and making daily tasks challenging. The car was described as having rusting floorboards and barely functional seats, making it “extremely difficult to get her son in and out of his car seat.”

The newly refurbished vehicle provides a crucial foundation for safety and reliability. Organizers hope the reliable transportation will allow Ball to confidently take her “next step to a better life.”

The donation highlights the ongoing efforts of the NABC Recycled Rides program, which teams up businesses across the collision repair industry to donate reliable vehicles to those in need. Travelers, a program member, has donated over 80 vehicles to families and organizations.

Caliber Collision, a Level One partner, has refurbished more than 600 vehicles over the past 12 years for military servicemembers, veterans, and other individuals.

Since its inception in 2007, members of the National Auto Body Council have donated more than 3,500 vehicles through the program, valued at approximately $51 million.

About National Auto Body Council:

The NABC Changing and Saving Lives Foundation, a 501c3 organization, is committed to the goal of driving change for veterans, military members, first responders and families in need, while harnessing the power of the collective membership of the collision repair industry to positively impact communities where we live and work. As demand for NABC® programs like NABC Recycled Rides® and NABC F.R.E.E.™ grows, so do the needs for resources to manage these important programs. Being able to pursue grants, gifts and donations allows NABC to expand these programs to serve those in need and help communities where we live and work. For more information, visit http://www.NationalautoBodyCouncil.org.