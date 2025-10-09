NWS: Drought Conditions Persist in Indiana

NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–Nearly the entire state of Indiana is dealing with drought in some form, according to the latest data out this week from the U.S. Drought Monitor. Those drought conditions are expected to worsen with little to no sign of rain in the forecast for at least the next seven days.

“We’re looking at dry weather and some fluctuations in temperatures, but not a lot of chances for rain. If there is any rain, it won’t be a lot,” said Aaron Updike, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Updike says there might be frost this evening throughout Indiana and that could damage sensitive vegetation.

“If you can take your plants inside, I recommend doing that so the frost doesn’t damage them, otherwise make sure to cover them up,” said Updike.

Temperatures are supposed to hover around the 70 degree mark going into next week.

“Just be careful as we get into these warmer days because those bring about fire concerns. If there are burn bans in your area, please make sure you adhere to them,” said Updike.

Portions of northern Indiana are dealing with extreme drought while most of the rest of the state is facing either moderate or severe drought.

The U.S. Drought Monitor says when extreme drought occurs, corn is a total loss with no ears, soybeans are severely dry, and other row crops are impacted. Lake and reservoir levels become very low.