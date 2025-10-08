Source: Morsa Images / Getty

Tony Katz on Gen Z: Balancing Decency, Connections, and Life Beyond Comfort Zones

Tony Katz, host of 93.1 WIBC, recently shared his thoughts on Generation Z, offering a mix of praise and constructive critique.

Katz began by expressing optimism about Gen Z, highlighting their level-headedness and focus compared to previous generations.

He noted that while millennials have shown surprising financial savvy, Gen Z appears to prioritize decency and balance, which he finds refreshing.

However, Katz also addressed a more unconventional topic: the social habits of Gen Z, particularly their reluctance to engage in dating and forming connections.

Love Tony Katz + The Morning News? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Referencing a New York Post article titled “I’m 44 and Have More Sex Than My 20-Year-Old Daughter,” Katz humorously critiqued the prudish tendencies of some Gen Z individuals.

He emphasized the importance of building relationships and experiencing life beyond the confines of their comfort zones.

Katz argued that avoiding social interactions out of fear or hesitation could lead to missed opportunities for personal growth and connection.

He stressed that while he isn’t advocating for reckless behavior, he believes that forming meaningful relationships is essential for emotional and societal well-being.

Katz even tied this issue to broader concerns, such as declining birth rates and the potential impact on the nation’s future.

Quoting the musical Avenue Q, Katz reminded listeners, “There is life outside your apartment,” urging Gen Z to embrace new experiences and step out of their shells.

He concluded by encouraging parents and society to foster environments where young people feel confident exploring relationships and connections.

Katz’s segment was a blend of humor, cultural observation, and a call to action, challenging Gen Z to strike a balance between self-respect and the courage to engage with the world around them. Listen to it below.