Witness Recalls What He Saw After Mark Sanchez Attack

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is recalling the aftermath of an early Saturday morning fight that led to FOX Sports analyst Mark Sanchez being stabbed and later arrested.

Darren Laughlin captured video of the scene once police arrived at the alley where the fight happened, less than a block away from the Indiana State Capitol. Laughlin was getting food downtown when he heard sirens and decided to check it out.

Laughlin was shocked to learn about Sanchez’s involvement and arrest after what he had seen that morning.

“At first, I just didn’t want to believe that it was him,” Laughlin said to WISH-TV. I didn’t expect anybody like [Mark Sanchez] to be involved in just a two-person altercation or like an argument, especially him.”

According to court documents, the victim in this case is an unnamed 69-year-old delivery truck driver. He told police that he believed Sanchez was “trying to kill me.”

Investigators were able to piece together what happened using an interview with the driver and security camera footage from the Westin Hotel.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Sanchez started an argument about where and how the truck was parked.

At some point, Sanchez tried to get into the truck, and even shoved the driver as he was trying to flag security.

It escalated into a fight in which the victim pepper-sprayed and later stabbed Sanchez multiple times.

A short time after getting to the alley, Laughlin saw both men being carried off on gurneys.

“The [driver], they brought him out of the alley,” Laughlin said. “He was sitting up on the gurney and had a towel wrapped all the way around his head.”

Laughlin saw the delivery truck backed into the dock, and said there was enough room for a car to pass by.

The probable cause affidavit says security footage shows Sanchez throwing the driver into the dumpster and nearby pallets.

Sanchez reportedly told police he didn’t know what happened, and he could only remember grabbing for a window. It later turned out to be at nearby Loughmiller’s Pub and Eatery.

Laughlin recalls seeing someone come out of the business, not knowing it was Sanchez at the time.

“You don’t think you’re going to see somebody recognizable in something like this,” Laughlin said. “So, I didn’t even think I would know him.”

In a statement, Marion County’s Democratic Prosecutor Ryan Mears condemned the incident.

“This incident should never have happened,” Mears said. “What began as a disagreement between a 38-year-old former professional athlete and a 69-year-old man should not have escalated into violence or left anyone seriously injured. As with any case, we will follow the facts and the law wherever they lead.”

Sanchez is facing three misdemeanor charges, including battery, unlawful entry of a vehicle, and public intoxication.

Sanchez’s court appearance, originally set for tomorrow, has been postponed. A pretrial conference is now scheduled for November 4.