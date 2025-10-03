Listen Live
The Tony Kinnett Cast

Drones Over Denmark

NATO nations on alert as recent drone incursions have kept them on edge

Published on October 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Group of drones against sunset sky
Source: Anton Petrus / Getty

Drones Over Denmark. NATO nations on alert as recent drone incursions have kept them on edge.

Tony Kinnett:   

We now go to our senior reporter, Virginia Allen from Sweden outside the IKEA headquarters otherwise known as the Swedish Parliament building. Virginia, good to see you.

Virginia Allen:

Great to see you, Tony, thanks for having me on.

Tony Kinnett:   

Well, let’s dig right into it. You’ve been in Poland, you’ve been in Sweden. There’s a lot of discussion. I hear you’ve also spoken with officials from Estonia. Things are getting a little bit hairy over on the Europe – Russian border with other NATO border countries, Poland getting a little antsier with Russian drone flights. Of course, the drone situation in Denmark:

tell us what you know.

Virginia Allen:


I think more than ever, European allies are feeling the extreme pressure and threat. They have known obviously that Russia is always a threat, and of course since Russia chose to invade Ukraine three and a half years ago, that had been heightened. But it’s different now the level of intensity, specifically following those drone incursions, and everyone is kind of on edge just regarding that defense and security space.

Listen to the “Drones Over Denmark” discussion in full here:    

Listen to the show in full here: Democrat CHAOS—Leadership in H… – The Tony Kinnett Cast – Apple Podcasts

Subscribe to the Tony Kinnett Cast Podcast!  

The Tony Kinnett Cast on Apple Podcasts  

The Tony Kinnett Cast | Podcast on Spotify  

The Tony Kinnett Cast | iHeart 

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
One America
Local

Safety Concerns Close OneAmerica Offices in Indy

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Mike Braun Tuesday News Conference
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Governor Braun Call The Special Session And Redistrict

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Violence In Indianapolis: 5 Dead In 16 Hours

Police lights
Local

Police Say “Unverified Threat” was Made on Westfield High School

Police lights
Local

Suspect Arrested, Woman Identified in Fatal Indy East Side Shooting

Bills in high denominations
Local

Applications Being Accepted for Housing Program in Indiana

Indiana Politics
Local

The Secretary of State Loves Seeing the World on Your Dime

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close