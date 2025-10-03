Source: Anton Petrus / Getty

Drones Over Denmark. NATO nations on alert as recent drone incursions have kept them on edge.

Tony Kinnett:

We now go to our senior reporter, Virginia Allen from Sweden outside the IKEA headquarters otherwise known as the Swedish Parliament building. Virginia, good to see you.

Virginia Allen:

Great to see you, Tony, thanks for having me on.

Tony Kinnett:

Well, let’s dig right into it. You’ve been in Poland, you’ve been in Sweden. There’s a lot of discussion. I hear you’ve also spoken with officials from Estonia. Things are getting a little bit hairy over on the Europe – Russian border with other NATO border countries, Poland getting a little antsier with Russian drone flights. Of course, the drone situation in Denmark:

tell us what you know.

Virginia Allen:



I think more than ever, European allies are feeling the extreme pressure and threat. They have known obviously that Russia is always a threat, and of course since Russia chose to invade Ukraine three and a half years ago, that had been heightened. But it’s different now the level of intensity, specifically following those drone incursions, and everyone is kind of on edge just regarding that defense and security space.

Listen to the “Drones Over Denmark” discussion in full here:

