Funny Names People Name Their Car
October 2 marks National Name Your Car Day, a lighthearted holiday where drivers give their vehicles the recognition they deserve—with a name. Cars carry memories, personality, and quirks, so it’s no surprise people across the world have come up with some hilarious and clever nicknames for their rides.
Funny Names People Name Their Car was originally published on b1057.com
Pun-Tastic Car Names
- The Honda Odyssey: Homer
- The Minivan: Vanna White or Van Gogh
- The Hyundai: The Hyundevil
- The Ford Taurus: Taurus-aurus Rex
- The Land Rover: Rover the Roary Lion
- The Porsche: Porsche-pine
- Rattletrap / Shake and Bake – for a car full of rattles
- Speedy McSpeedface or Taylor Drift – for a fast car
- The Tiniest Tim or Polly Pocket – for a small car
- Ron Burgundy, Red Velvet, or Sriracha – for a red car
- Acura: A-curate representation of my bank account
- BMW: Bavarian Money Waster
- Ford: Found On Road Dead
- Hyundai: High-And-Mighty-Hyundai
- Jeep: Just Enough Essential Parts / Just Empty Every Pocket
- Subaru Impreza: Impretzle
- Mitsubishi: Mitsu-bishi-n’ Car
Self-Deprecating Names for Older Cars
- The Moneypit – always costing you money
- The Snail – for a painfully slow car
- The Shed – beat-up but still moving
- Dirty Gertie – for a car that’s seen better days
- Jitterbug – vibrates a little too much
- College Fund – draining your wallet
- Old Yeller – faithful but aging
Names Based on Size and Color
- Trucks: The Big Thumb, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
- Large Vehicles: Law & Order: SUV, Pork Chop, Big Booty Judy
- Minivans: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Rock Lobster
- Small Cars: Peanut, The Nugget, Frodo, Pocket Rocket, Jellybean
- White Cars: Betty White, Casper, Marshmallow
- Black Cars: Grim Reaper, Darth Vader, Black Dahlia
- SUVs: The Beefcake, The Sasquatch
Personality and Pop Culture Names
- Wienermobile – iconic and funny
- The Party Wagon – always ready for fun
- Clifford the Big Red Car
- Rusty McRustface
- Sir Crash-a-Lot
- Vroomhilda
- The Millennium Falcon
- BeyonSUV
- The Silver Surfer
- Taco Truck
- The Green Machine
- The Clown-Mobile – a bit of a joke
- The Drama Queen – constant mechanical issues
- The Underdog – old but reliable
- The Snooze Button – slow to start
- The Couch Potato – never leaves the driveway
- Herbie – from The Love Bug
- The General Lee – Dukes of Hazzard
- Ecto-1 – Ghostbusters
- The Batmobile – Batman
- Lightning McQueen – Cars
- Denzel Carwashington – a funny celebrity pun
- Sir Honksalot – for a car with a loud horn
- Mr. Bean – goofy vibes
- Squeaker – makes weird noises
- Kermit – great for a green car
