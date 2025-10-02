Listen Live
Entertainment

Funny Names People Name Their Car

Published on October 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Wheels Mariënwaerdt
Source: Sjoerd van der Wal / Getty

Funny Names People Name Their Car

October 2 marks National Name Your Car Day, a lighthearted holiday where drivers give their vehicles the recognition they deserve—with a name. Cars carry memories, personality, and quirks, so it’s no surprise people across the world have come up with some hilarious and clever nicknames for their rides.

Funny Names People Name Their Car  was originally published on b1057.com

Pun-Tastic Car Names

  • The Honda Odyssey: Homer
  • The Minivan: Vanna White or Van Gogh
  • The Hyundai: The Hyundevil
  • The Ford Taurus: Taurus-aurus Rex
  • The Land Rover: Rover the Roary Lion
  • The Porsche: Porsche-pine
  • Rattletrap / Shake and Bake – for a car full of rattles
  • Speedy McSpeedface or Taylor Drift – for a fast car
  • The Tiniest Tim or Polly Pocket – for a small car
  • Ron Burgundy, Red Velvet, or Sriracha – for a red car
  • Acura: A-curate representation of my bank account
  • BMW: Bavarian Money Waster
  • Ford: Found On Road Dead
  • Hyundai: High-And-Mighty-Hyundai
  • Jeep: Just Enough Essential Parts / Just Empty Every Pocket
  • Subaru Impreza: Impretzle
  • Mitsubishi: Mitsu-bishi-n’ Car

Funny Names People Name Their Car  was originally published on b1057.com

Self-Deprecating Names for Older Cars

  • The Moneypit – always costing you money
  • The Snail – for a painfully slow car
  • The Shed – beat-up but still moving
  • Dirty Gertie – for a car that’s seen better days
  • Jitterbug – vibrates a little too much
  • College Fund – draining your wallet
  • Old Yeller – faithful but aging

Funny Names People Name Their Car  was originally published on b1057.com

Names Based on Size and Color

  • Trucks: The Big Thumb, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
  • Large Vehicles: Law & Order: SUV, Pork Chop, Big Booty Judy
  • Minivans: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Rock Lobster
  • Small Cars: Peanut, The Nugget, Frodo, Pocket Rocket, Jellybean
  • White Cars: Betty White, Casper, Marshmallow
  • Black Cars: Grim Reaper, Darth Vader, Black Dahlia
  • SUVs: The Beefcake, The Sasquatch

Funny Names People Name Their Car  was originally published on b1057.com


Personality and Pop Culture Names

  • Wienermobile – iconic and funny
  • The Party Wagon – always ready for fun
  • Clifford the Big Red Car
  • Rusty McRustface
  • Sir Crash-a-Lot
  • Vroomhilda
  • The Millennium Falcon
  • BeyonSUV
  • The Silver Surfer
  • Taco Truck
  • The Green Machine
  • The Clown-Mobile – a bit of a joke
  • The Drama Queen – constant mechanical issues
  • The Underdog – old but reliable
  • The Snooze Button – slow to start
  • The Couch Potato – never leaves the driveway
  • Herbie – from The Love Bug
  • The General LeeDukes of Hazzard
  • Ecto-1Ghostbusters
  • The BatmobileBatman
  • Lightning McQueenCars
  • Denzel Carwashington – a funny celebrity pun
  • Sir Honksalot – for a car with a loud horn
  • Mr. Bean – goofy vibes
  • Squeaker – makes weird noises
  • Kermit – great for a green car

Funny Names People Name Their Car  was originally published on b1057.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Courtney Boose
Local

Indy Leaders Outraged With Man Arrested Over 90 Times

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Local

Updates About Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez’ Stabbing and Arrest

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
Local

Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Arrested in Indianapolis Following Stabbing Incident

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Violence In Indianapolis: 5 Dead In 16 Hours

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Local

Reports: Former NFL Quarterback Mark Sanchez Stabbed in Downtown Indy

Edna Collins Bridge, Indiana
11 Items
Local

Top 10 Most Haunted Places In Indiana

Police lights
Local

Inmate Dies at Marion County Adult Detention Center

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close