Bloomington Man Arrested for Fatal Crash, Having Cocaine in His System

40-year-old Joshua Scroggins was arrested Tuesday and is now charged with causing death while operating while intoxicated and causing death with a controlled substance.

Published on October 1, 2025

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man has been charged with causing a fatal crash in February 2024 while driving with cocaine in his system.

Joshua Scroggins, 40, faces charges of causing death while operating while intoxicated and causing death with a controlled substance. He was arrested Tuesday night.

The crash happened on Feb. 6, 2024, a few miles southwest of downtown Bloomington and not far from the Monroe County Airport. Scroggins had collided with another car, resulting in the death of the other driver, John Skirvin.

According to court documents, Scroggins was going between 51 and 65 mph in a 35 mph zone at the time of the crash. He had also consumed cocaine prior to the incident, something he had admitted to when he was at the hospital after the crash.

An initial hearing has not yet been scheduled.

