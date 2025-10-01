Listen Live
Nearly Half of 2025 Cases Cleared, IMPD Says

Some cases are still under investigation, with motives listed as unknown

Published on October 1, 2025

Indy Violence
Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police shared new homicide data Wednesday, showing 123 cases so far this year. Of those, 56 have been cleared with arrests, putting the city’s clearance rate at about 45%.

Police say the numbers reveal some clear patterns. Arguments are the top motive, tied to at least 20 cases, including shootings on Riley Place, Wellston Drive, Southport Crossings Drive, and Downey Avenue. Other incidents stemmed from robberies or people getting caught in crossfire, like cases on North Emerson Avenue and West 27th Street.

Some cases are still under investigation, with motives listed as unknown. Weapons used range from handguns and shotguns to knives and even hands and feet in a few cases. Victims range in age from 5 years old to people in their 70s.

IMPD says these numbers reflect conflicts and disputes happening across the city. They also note that juveniles sometimes appear on both sides of these cases.

Officials stressed that the data only covers cases handled by the IMPD Homicide Unit and may not match federal crime statistics. Investigations are ongoing, and numbers could change as new information comes in.

