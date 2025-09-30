Listen Live
Local

Indiana Army National Guard Achieves Military First

Published on September 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana Army National Guard
Source: Indiana Army National Guard / Indiana Army National Guard

CAMP ATTERBURY, Indiana – The Indiana Army National Guard has achieved a historic military first by successfully conducting in-flight 3D printing aboard a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter.

This breakthrough demonstration, part of the August Technology and Readiness Experimentation (T-REX 25-2) exercise, is poised to revolutionize military logistics and field sustainment.

The successful trial involved securely mounting a ruggedized additive manufacturing system, the FieldFab Expeditionary 3D Printer designed by Craitor Inc., inside the Black Hawk. While the aircraft executed demanding tactical maneuvers at altitude, the system successfully printed crucial components for unmanned aerial systems (UAS).

Transforming the Supply Chain
The ability to manufacture precision parts in the air directly supports new Department of Defense priorities emphasizing greater readiness and adaptability in contested environments.

“This demonstration is about more than printing parts in the air—it’s about transforming how the military can sustain combat power,” said Eric Shnell, CEO of Craitor. “If soldiers can fabricate precision components on-demand, even while airborne, it means less downtime, greater readiness and unmatched adaptability.”

The feat proves that additive manufacturing can function under the extreme vibration and dynamic conditions of rotary-wing flight. This is a pioneering step toward a future where warfighters no longer rely on long, vulnerable supply chains, but instead carry the means of production with them to the tactical edge.

Aligning with Defense Priorities
The achievement at Camp Atterbury directly aligns with the Department of Defense’s accelerating innovation policies, which call for operational units to employ additive manufacturing technologies by 2026. By producing drone parts in-flight, the Indiana National Guard demonstration showcases how rapid, distributed manufacturing can support the production of at-risk (attritable) systems and enable quick mission adaptation in theater.

“This is exactly what T-REX was designed for,” said Lt. Col. Matthew Limeberry, the Rapid Assessment of Prototype Technology Readiness Task Force commander. “Innovation like this highlights how quickly we can adapt commercial technologies to operational realities… The ability to print parts mid-mission represents a new level of agility for sustainment and expands what our forces can achieve under fire.”

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local

Former Brown County Surveyor Arrested, Accused of Misconduct and Fraud

Mike Braun Tuesday News Conference
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Governor Braun Call The Special Session And Redistrict

Police lights
Local

Police Say “Unverified Threat” was Made on Westfield High School

Police lights
Local

Suspect Arrested, Woman Identified in Fatal Indy East Side Shooting

Brittany Fortinberry Mugshot
Local News

47 Charges for Ex-Martinsville Teacher After New Victim Comes Forward

Police lights and crime scene tape.
Local

Man and Wife Dead After Shooting, Police Chase in Indy

Marion County Jail
Local

Former Inmate: Marion County Jail Overrun with Drugs

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close