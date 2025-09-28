Listen Live
Fever Keep Season Alive with Game Four Win over Las Vegas

Fever Keep Season Alive with Game Four Win over Las Vegas 90-83

Published on September 28, 2025

WNBA: SEP 28 Playoffs Semi-Final Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever
Icon Sportswire

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana Fever marched into Sunday facing a must-win situation against the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Semifinals. They got the win they needed at Gainbridge Fieldhouse 90-83.

With the crowd chanting “MVP”, Kelsey Mitchell sunk two free throws to seal the victory in the closing seconds. She led the Fever with 25 points. Fever forward Aliyah Boston scored a playoff career-high 24 points while grabbing 14 rebounds and dished out five assists. Odyssey Sims was the other Fever player in double figures with 18 points.

For the Aces, A’ja Wilson scored 31 points and had nine rebounds. Jackie Young scored 18 and Chelsea Gray had 12.

Las Vegas only led by as many as two and the last time they would lead in the game was 36-35 with three minutes to play in the second quarter.

Indiana outrebounded Las Vegas 34-22.

The series is now tied at 2-2. Game 5 will decide the winner of the series. It will be played Tuesday night back in Las Vegas.

