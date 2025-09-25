Allied OMS Partners with Oral Surgery Michiana in Northwest Indiana

Source: Allied OMS / Inside INdiana Business

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – A doctor-led network of oral and maxillofacial surgeons based out of Texas is expanding into northwest Indiana.

Allied OMS is covering more ground in the Midwest with their move to the South Bend-Elkhart area in a new partnership with Oral Surgery Michiana. Allied OMS already has a number of practices in Illinois and Michigan. Now, they’re in the Hoosier State.

In an interview with Inside INdiana Business, CEO Dan Hosler said there’s a strategy to them wanting to be in the Great Lakes region.

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“We’re really big fans of the Midwest,” Hosler said. “It really aligns with our core values of transparency and staying laser focused on patient care and also doing it in a fun and friendly setting.”

Allied OMS was founded in 2019. It is a management services organization comprised of 65 doctors serving patients from more than 50 locations. They are still the only doctor-led, doctor-owned and doctor-governed platform out there with the main idea of helping surgeons focus solely on their patients and with some of the administrative tasks.

The type of partners Allied OMS looks for are those who want to both be surgeons and business folks. Allied will purchase a small stake in the company and then the doctors tend to reinvest back into the parent company.

Hosler said why they wanted to join forces with Oral Surgery Michiana because of the culture they’ve already built there, calling it “second to none.”

“The doctors there have a really strong culture with their employees,” said Hosler. “They do an amazing job providing safe and effective oral and maxillofacial surgery in a comfortable setting for their patients.

Hosler also believes there’s opportunities to help them grow into neighboring cities and maybe even nearby states. One of the main reasons they’ve seen recent growth and decided to expand into Indiana is through word-of-mouth.

“We look at areas where there’s new family formation or other opportunities to expand access to patient care in specific markets and then if we can couple that with battle-tested referrals from our existing surgeons, those are the kind of groups that we’re looking to partner with,” he said.

Allied OMS is always looking to add new locations or open new ones. Hosler said they’re trying to create more partnerships in Indiana and the Midwest.