Listen Live
Local

Allied OMS Partners with Oral Surgery Michiana in NW Indiana

Allied OMS Partners with Oral Surgery Michiana in Northwest Indiana

A Texas-based and doctor-led network of oral and maxillofacial surgeons is expanding their service into the South Bend-Elkhart area.

Published on September 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dan Hosler
Source: Allied OMS / Inside INdiana Business

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – A doctor-led network of oral and maxillofacial surgeons based out of Texas is expanding into northwest Indiana.

Allied OMS is covering more ground in the Midwest with their move to the South Bend-Elkhart area in a new partnership with Oral Surgery Michiana. Allied OMS already has a number of practices in Illinois and Michigan. Now, they’re in the Hoosier State.

In an interview with Inside INdiana Business, CEO Dan Hosler said there’s a strategy to them wanting to be in the Great Lakes region.

“We’re really big fans of the Midwest,” Hosler said. “It really aligns with our core values of transparency and staying laser focused on patient care and also doing it in a fun and friendly setting.”

Allied OMS was founded in 2019. It is a management services organization comprised of 65 doctors serving patients from more than 50 locations. They are still the only doctor-led, doctor-owned and doctor-governed platform out there with the main idea of helping surgeons focus solely on their patients and with some of the administrative tasks.

The type of partners Allied OMS looks for are those who want to both be surgeons and business folks. Allied will purchase a small stake in the company and then the doctors tend to reinvest back into the parent company.

Hosler said why they wanted to join forces with Oral Surgery Michiana because of the culture they’ve already built there, calling it “second to none.”

“The doctors there have a really strong culture with their employees,” said Hosler. “They do an amazing job providing safe and effective oral and maxillofacial surgery in a comfortable setting for their patients.

Hosler also believes there’s opportunities to help them grow into neighboring cities and maybe even nearby states. One of the main reasons they’ve seen recent growth and decided to expand into Indiana is through word-of-mouth.

“We look at areas where there’s new family formation or other opportunities to expand access to patient care in specific markets and then if we can couple that with battle-tested referrals from our existing surgeons, those are the kind of groups that we’re looking to partner with,” he said.

Allied OMS is always looking to add new locations or open new ones. Hosler said they’re trying to create more partnerships in Indiana and the Midwest.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Micah Beckwith
Local

Former Beckwith Senior Advisor Says Deepfake AI Topless Video Exists

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Georgetown Road Shooting
Local

Indy Police: Man Fired Into Crowd, Shot Victims as They Crawled Away

Sophie Igou
Local

Shelbyville Mother Charged with Neglect in Toddler’s Death

Bright colorful autumn leaves texture background. Oak leaves close-up.
10 Items
Education

10 Fun Facts About Fall

USA - Politics - Bush Participates in Martin Luther King Jr Day of Service
18 Items
Entertainment

Secret (and Not-So-Secret) Talents of Presidents, Senators & Other Political Big Shots

Local

Dump Truck Driver Dies in Crash at Danville Home

Micah Beckwith
Local

Lt. Gov. Beckwith Fights Back Against Former Staffer

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close