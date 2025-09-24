Listen Live
93.1 WIBC Special: For the Love of Slick – A Tribute to Bob and Nancy Leonard

Published on September 24, 2025

Bobby Slick Leonard poses with his trophy he was given as a member of the National Basketball Hall of Fame
Source: (Photo courtesy of Indiana Pacers)

93.1 WIBC proudly presents For the Love of Slick: In the Words of Bob and Nancy Leonard, a heartfelt audio special celebrating the life and legacy of Indiana basketball legend Bobby “Slick” Leonard and his wife, Nancy Leonard.

This tribute offers an intimate look at the couple’s extraordinary journey, their impact on Indiana basketball, and their enduring love story.

The special captures Slick Leonard’s storied career, from his days as a standout player at Indiana University to his transformative role as head coach of the Indiana Pacers.

Under his leadership, the Pacers secured three ABA championships, forever etching their name in basketball history.

Beyond the court, Leonard’s iconic “Boom, Baby!” call as a broadcaster became a beloved hallmark of Pacers basketball, resonating with fans across the state.

Equally inspiring is the focus on Nancy Leonard, whose behind-the-scenes efforts were pivotal in saving the Pacers franchise during financial struggles in the 1970s.

Her leadership in organizing a telethon to sell season tickets not only kept the team alive but also strengthened its bond with the Indianapolis community.

This special also delves into the personal side of the Leonards, showcasing their 60+ years of marriage, their partnership in life and basketball, and their shared commitment to Indiana.

Through archival audio, interviews, and heartfelt reflections, listeners gain a deeper appreciation for the profound influence the Leonards had on the state’s sports culture.

For the Love of Slick is more than a tribute—it’s a celebration of two lives dedicated to basketball, family, and the Indiana community.

Their legacies will continue to inspire, reminding us all of the power of resilience, teamwork, and love.

