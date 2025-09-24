Puppy Rescued After Police Chase Ends in Submerged Truck

Source: Madison County Sheriff’s Department / Madison County Sheriff’s Department

ANDERSON, Ind. — A man with felony warrants was arrested following a police chase in Madison County on Monday. The pursuit ended when the suspect’s truck crashed into a golf course pond, leading to his arrest and the rescue of a submerged puppy.

Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department were pursuing 38-year-old Steven Gray, of Markleville, who was a “known felon” and was wanted on felony warrants, including a parole violation out of Boone County. The chase began when deputies attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of Nichol Avenue and Raible Avenue in Anderson.

The chase lasted nearly 20 minutes and led Gray to drive his vehicle onto Meadowbrook Golf Course in Anderson, causing thousands of dollars in damage. The chase culminated when Gray’s vehicle became airborne and plunged into a small pond on the course, becoming completely submerged.

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Gray was able to swim to shore, where deputies were waiting to take him into custody. Deputies initially believed Gray was the sole occupant of the truck. However, shortly after his arrest, officers spotted a small puppy struggling to tread water after surfacing from the submerged vehicle.

Deputies say the puppy was “clearly in distress” but managed to swim to the edge of the pond where officers were able to pull it to safety. The puppy was showing “obvious signs of distress” and was rushed for medical care, initially to the Anderson Protection League before being taken to Middletown Animal Shelter/Hospital.

The puppy was diagnosed with aspiration pneumonia and was considered to be in bad shape. Its condition is improving with treatment. Following its recovery and clearance by veterinarians, the puppy is expected to be put up for adoption.

Gray was taken to the Madison County Jail and faces preliminary charges, including resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, cruelty to an animal, and additional charges.

Employees of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department have made personal donations to help cover the puppy’s medical expenses. The community can also donate to help the puppy’s recovery online or by making donations for animal medical expenses to the Animal Protection league.