Arrest Made in August Fatal Shooting of UPS Worker in Northwest Indy

Parris Maul (IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been arrested and charged with murder for the fatal shooting of an employee at a UPS facility last month.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Parris Maul, 28, was taken into custody on Monday after an arrest warrant was issued for him on Sept. 19.

On the evening of Aug. 19, IMPD got a call of a reported shooting in the 5400 block of W 81st Street on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Officers arrived to the parking lot of a UPS distribution facility to find a man who had been shot. The victim, later identified as 22-year-old La’Renzo Murray, was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Court documents state that a witness told police they saw a man wearing a hoodie and a facemask run toward Murray in the parking lot, pull out a gun and shoot him in the chest. Surveillance footage and other witness accounts helped investigators tag Maul as the suspect.

Maul’s initial hearing was scheduled for Wednesday morning in Marion County court.