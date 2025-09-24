Listen Live
Local

Arrest Made in August Fatal Shooting of UPS Worker

Arrest Made in August Fatal Shooting of UPS Worker in Northwest Indy

An Indianapolis man has been arrested and charged with murder for fatally shooting a UPS employee at a distribution facility last month.

Published on September 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Parris Maul
Parris Maul (IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been arrested and charged with murder for the fatal shooting of an employee at a UPS facility last month.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Parris Maul, 28, was taken into custody on Monday after an arrest warrant was issued for him on Sept. 19.

On the evening of Aug. 19, IMPD got a call of a reported shooting in the 5400 block of W 81st Street on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Officers arrived to the parking lot of a UPS distribution facility to find a man who had been shot. The victim, later identified as 22-year-old La’Renzo Murray, was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Court documents state that a witness told police they saw a man wearing a hoodie and a facemask run toward Murray in the parking lot, pull out a gun and shoot him in the chest. Surveillance footage and other witness accounts helped investigators tag Maul as the suspect.

Maul’s initial hearing was scheduled for Wednesday morning in Marion County court.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Sophie Igou
Local

Shelbyville Mother Charged with Neglect in Toddler’s Death

Georgetown Road Shooting
Local

Indy Police: Man Fired Into Crowd, Shot Victims as They Crawled Away

Local

Dump Truck Driver Dies in Crash at Danville Home

Micah Beckwith
Local

Lt. Gov. Beckwith Fights Back Against Former Staffer

Kendall And Casey cover Image
Politics

Kendall And Casey

USA - Politics - Bush Participates in Martin Luther King Jr Day of Service
18 Items
Entertainment

Secret (And Not-So-Secret) Talents Of Presidents, Senators & Other Political Big Shots

Southern entrance to the Indiana State Capitol building in Indianapolis, Indiana
Local

Fired Lt. Gov. Aide Speaks Out on Alleged AI Deepfake Scandal

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close