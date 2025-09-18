Source: PEDRO PARDO / Getty

Gen-Z Nepalese Overthrow Their Government. Did Nepali’s old guard decision to ban social media hasten their downfall.

Tony Kinnett:

The entire situation surrounding the violent overthrow in two weeks of the Nepalese government. To get a closer look at least some kind of an understanding of the situation that is rapidly developing in Nepal, we go over to Quinn Weimer, national security and foreign policy analyst. This is something that I know you’ve been following pretty closely. Quinn the situation is developing almost more quickly than we can get this information out. Give us a thirty-thousand-foot overview here.



Quinn Weimer:

Yeah. So politically, Nepal has a really long history of unrest and just general government shifts beginning in 1990s. It really escalated from there and corruption has just been bred into the system at this point. When it comes to Gen-Z, there was early complaints, and I think it’s just really early September and like right at the right at the start of that fifteen kind of daytime clock into what we’ve seen today. There’s posts online about Nepal, babies of these Nepalese politicians, which only served to really aggravate the youth who are at a %20.8 percent unemployment rate and just generally see a lot of economic downturn in their generation.

