Listen Live
The Tony Kinnett Cast

Gen-Z Nepalese Overthrow Their Government

Did Nepali's old guard decision to ban social media hasten their downfall

Published on September 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NEPAL-POLITICS-UNREST
Source: PEDRO PARDO / Getty

Gen-Z Nepalese Overthrow Their Government. Did Nepali’s old guard decision to ban social media hasten their downfall.

Tony Kinnett:   

The entire situation surrounding the violent overthrow in two weeks of the Nepalese government. To get a closer look at least some kind of an understanding of the situation that is rapidly developing in Nepal, we go over to Quinn Weimer, national security and foreign policy analyst. This is something that I know you’ve been following pretty closely. Quinn the situation is developing almost more quickly than we can get this information out. Give us a thirty-thousand-foot overview here.

Quinn Weimer:

Yeah. So politically, Nepal has a really long history of unrest and just general government shifts beginning in 1990s. It really escalated from there and corruption has just been bred into the system at this point. When it comes to Gen-Z, there was early complaints, and I think it’s just really early September and like right at the right at the start of that fifteen kind of daytime clock into what we’ve seen today. There’s posts online about Nepal, babies of these Nepalese politicians, which only served to really aggravate the youth who are at a %20.8 percent unemployment rate and just generally see a lot of economic downturn in their generation.

Listen to the “Gen-Z Nepalese Overthrow Their Government” discussion in full here:    

Listen to the show in full here: KIMMEL PULLED, Dems & Journali… – The Tony Kinnett Cast – Apple Podcasts

Subscribe to the Tony Kinnett Cast Podcast!  

The Tony Kinnett Cast on Apple Podcasts  

The Tony Kinnett Cast | Podcast on Spotify  

The Tony Kinnett Cast | iHeart 

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
FBI SEEKS HELP
Tony Katz Today

The Assassination Of Charlie Kirk Hits Home

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local

Indiana Supreme Court Bans Howard County Judge

FBI SEEKS HELP
National

Tyler Robinson, 22, Identified as Suspect in Charlie Kirk Shooting

Mourners In Indiana Gather For Vigil Honoring Charlie Kirk
Local

Charlie Kirk Remembered at Indiana University

Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk Mourned After Killing
Tony Katz + The Morning News

No Buildings Burned To The ground, No Riots Took Place

President Trump Holds Swearing-In Ceremony For Interim U.S. Attorney For D.C. Jeanine Pirro
National

Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot at Utah Event, Suspect at Large

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Gov. Mike Braun
Local

Gov Braun: Data Centers Must Deliver Real Value to Indiana

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close