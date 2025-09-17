Listen Live
Local

Fever Dominate Atlanta 77-60, Force Decisive Game 3

Published on September 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Atlanta Dream v Indiana Fever - Game Two
Michael Hickey

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana Fever never trailed in Game 2 of their first-round WNBA playoff series against the Atlanta Dream Tuesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis and would go on to win 77-60.

They led by as many as 24 points and made all 15 of their free throws while also shooting 42% from three-point range. They also outrebounded Atlanta 37-27.

For Indiana, Kelsey Mitchell led all scorers with 19 points followed by Aliyah Boston with 15 points and Natasha Howard with 12.

Off the bench, Te-Hina Paopao led Atlanta in scoring with 11 points. Rhyne Howard had 10 points for Atlanta.

The Fever won this game despite having five players out with season-ending injuries, one of which is Fever guard Caitlin Clark.

The series is tied 1-1. Game 3 is scheduled for Thursday night in Atlanta at 7:30. You can hear the game on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan. The winner of that game will move on to the next round of the playoffs while the loser will see their season come to an end.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Sports Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Joe Hogsett
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Indianapolis Considering $18M Bailout Loan

FBI SEEKS HELP
Tony Katz Today

The Assassination Of Charlie Kirk Hits Home

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local

Indiana Supreme Court Bans Howard County Judge

The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen on a law enforcement vehicle
Local

Indiana Investors Among Victims in $62.5M Fraud Case

FBI SEEKS HELP
National

Tyler Robinson, 22, Identified as Suspect in Charlie Kirk Shooting

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk Mourned After Killing
Tony Katz + The Morning News

No Buildings Burned To The ground, No Riots Took Place

Political Activist Charlie Kirk Reportedly Shot At Utah Valley University
Local

Turning Point USA Indiana Remembers Kirk

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close