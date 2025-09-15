Listen Live
Local

ACLU Sues Indiana State University Over Pride Center Funding

Published on September 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Pride Center of Terre Haute
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A lawsuit has been filed against Indiana State University (ISU) and two of its administrators, claiming the university violated the First Amendment by terminating funding for student workers at the Pride Center of Terre Haute. The lawsuit, filed on Monday by the ACLU of Indiana, seeks to have the funding restored.

The Pride Center is a local nonprofit that provides services and resources to the LGBTQ+ community, including health education, HIV testing, and community events. The center is largely run by volunteers but relies on student workers from ISU, whose salaries are paid through a combination of federal work-study programs and ISU’s Sycamore Community Work Program.

According to the lawsuit, ISU cut off this funding in August 2024. The university’s stated reason for the move was a new memo from the U.S. Department of Justice regarding anti-discrimination practices. An email from ISU cited this guidance as necessitating the decision.

However, the lawsuit argues that the university’s action is punitive and unconstitutional. The Pride Center maintains that its hiring practices and the services it offers are open to everyone, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation. The lawsuit says that by terminating the funding, ISU is unlawfully targeting the center for its advocacy and support of the LGBTQ+ community.

The Pride Center has a “very small budget,” and the lawsuit says that the student workers are “invaluable and necessary” for the center to function. While the organization has temporarily assumed the cost of the student salaries to stay operational, it says this is not a sustainable long-term solution. The legal action is aimed at forcing the university to reinstate the funding so the center can continue its mission.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
FBI SEEKS HELP
Tony Katz Today

The Assassination Of Charlie Kirk Hits Home

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local

Indiana Supreme Court Bans Howard County Judge

The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen on a law enforcement vehicle
Local

Indiana Investors Among Victims in $62.5M Fraud Case

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Joe Hogsett
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Indianapolis Considering $18M Bailout Loan

FBI SEEKS HELP
National

Tyler Robinson, 22, Identified as Suspect in Charlie Kirk Shooting

Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk Mourned After Killing
Tony Katz + The Morning News

No Buildings Burned To The ground, No Riots Took Place

Political Activist Charlie Kirk Reportedly Shot At Utah Valley University
Local

Turning Point USA Indiana Remembers Kirk

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close