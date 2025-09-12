Listen Live
National

Trump says suspect in custody in Charlie Kirk Assassination

 In a live interview Friday morning, Trump said someone close to the suspect turned him in.

Published on September 12, 2025

FBI SEEKS HELP
Source: @FBI / @FBI

OREM, UT — President Trump says a suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

 In a live interview Friday morning, Trump said someone close to the suspect turned him in, and the tip came through a minister working with law enforcement.

Authorities believe Kirk was shot from an elevated position about 200 yards away while seated outside at Utah Valley University’s Losee Center.

