Trump says suspect in custody in Charlie Kirk Assassination
OREM, UT — President Trump says a suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
In a live interview Friday morning, Trump said someone close to the suspect turned him in, and the tip came through a minister working with law enforcement.
Authorities believe Kirk was shot from an elevated position about 200 yards away while seated outside at Utah Valley University’s Losee Center.
