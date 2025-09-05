Two Women Shot in Downtown Indianapolis After 'Altercation'
Two Women Shot in Downtown Indianapolis After ‘Altercation’ with Man
INDIANAPOLIS — Two women were injured after being shot in downtown Indianapolis early Friday morning.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to South Meridian Street at around 3 a.m.
A woman told police that she and another woman were walking along a street when they got into an “altercation” with a man. The man then shot the women and ran away.
The two women were taken to a hospital and their conditions are unknown.
IMPD is investigating the incident and have not released any information about a suspect.
