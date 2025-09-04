Listen Live
Illinois Democrats Blame Indiana For Their Crime Problems

Democrats blame others for the problems they create. Governor Mike Braun, Senator Banks and Senator Young, when will you defend Indiana from these accusations?

Published on September 4, 2025

Illinois Gov. Discusses President Trump's Plans To Deploy National Guard Troops In Chicago
Illinois Democrats Blame Indiana For Their Crime Problems. Democrats blame others for the problems they create. Governor Mike Braun, Senator Banks and Senator Young, when will you defend Indiana from these accusations?

Tony Katz (@tonykatz)

So, the Democratic Party has decided that everything going wrong with crime is all the fault of Republicans because they have a gun laws. They’re okay with people owning guns. And if you just got rid of Indiana, if that’s the way Chicago has always said it, Illinois has always said it. You heard Minnesota say if you got rid of these red states, well you’d be you’d be safe as can be. I despise these people with absolutely everything in me. Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) joins me right now from hotair.com.

This is Dick Durbin blaming the issues of Chicago and the violence of Chicago on Indiana:


Now I live in Indiana, and I have very strong words for Senator Durbin, for Mayor Johnson, for Governor Pritzker, and I am convinced that Senator Banks of Indiana, Senator Young of Indiana, the Indiana, Senator Young of Indiana, the Governor Mike Braun, the former Senator, need to be very vocal and very loud in their faces. Just who the hell do you think you’re talking to on this subject. But this is just part and parcel of the Democratic Party on the subject of violence and crime and the problem saying no, no, no, you’re the problem. Everything else is the problem except the way they do things. They do it right. Everything else is the issue. They cannot believe, Ed Morrissey, that this messaging is working or connecting with Americans?

Listen to the discussion in full here: 

Listen to the show in full here:  

Watch the show here: 

